$166+ Billion Aluminum Extrusion Market Outlook, 2030 - Featuring Analysis of Hindalco Industries, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China, Rusal, Kaiser Aluminum and Other Key Players

Dublin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Extrusion Market by Product, Alloy Grade, Surface Finish, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aluminum extrusion market is poised for substantial growth, with a value of USD 111.88 billion in 2024, projected to reach USD 166.65 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% from 2025 to 2030. Solid profiles, which include structural elements like rods, bars, and beams, account for the majority of this segment due to their straightforward manufacturing process and structural integrity. These profiles facilitate faster and cost-effective production, leading to their dominance in the market.
By alloy grade, 6xxx alloy grade accounted for the largest share of the overall aluminum extrusion market
This series is favored for its balance of extrudability, strength, corrosion resistance, and heat-treatable properties. Common use of magnesium and silicon as alloying elements enables 6xxx alloys to form complex and thin-walled profiles essential for various extrusion applications. Their excellent formability and surface finish adaptability are additional advantages, supporting their extensive usage in the industry.
The mill-finished segment is estimated to be the most preferred surface finish during the forecast period
This segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR due to its cost-effectiveness, avoiding additional finishing processes and catering to high-volume manufacturing needs amid rising costs and inflation. The preference for mill-finished products is bolstered by the shorter lead times offered in industrial applications requiring quick customization.
The construction & infrastructure end-use industry dominated the aluminum extrusion market
The construction industry remains a major end user, appreciating aluminum's strengths such as its weight-to-strength ratio, sustainability, and recyclability. Its utility in achieving green building status per LEED standards further drives its demand.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in the overall aluminum extrusion market
This region's dominance is supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and demand growth in critical sectors like construction and automotive. China, India, Japan, and South Korea prominently contribute to the region's leading market share through infrastructure projects and the automotive industry's focus on lightweight materials.
Research Coverage
This report categorizes the aluminum extrusion market by product, alloy grade, surface finish, end-use industry, and region, providing detailed insights into factors influencing market growth, including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company profiles: Key players include Jindal Aluminum Limited (India), Hindalco Industries Ltd. (India), Alcoa Corporation (US), Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China), RUSAL (Russia), Century Aluminum Company (US), Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway), Constellium (France), Kaiser Aluminum (US), among others.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the aluminum extrusion market's growth.
- Product Development/Innovation: Insights into upcoming technologies and new product launches.
- Market Development: Information on lucrative markets and regional analysis.
- Market Diversification: Exploration of new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments.
- Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares and growth strategies of leading industry players.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|255
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$111.88 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$166.65 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand from Automotive Sector
- Cross-Industry Adoption
- Restraints
- Capital Intensity
- High Energy Consumption
- Opportunities
- Advanced Manufacturing Technologies
- Unmet Needs for Premium Alloys or Services
- Challenges
- Raw Material Cost Volatility
- Energy Consumption and Sustainability
Company Profiles
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- Alcoa Corporation
- Aluminium Corporation of China Limited
- Rusal
- Kaiser Aluminum
- Century Aluminum Company
- Constellium
- Norsk Hydro Asa
- Jindal Aluminum Limited
- Hammerer Aluminum Industries
- Alom Group
- Banco Aluminum Private Limited
- Maan Aluminium Limited
- Shenzhen Oriental Turdo Ironwares Co., Ltd
- Etem
- Guangdong Zhenhan Special Light Alloy Co., Ltd
- Albras
- Yk Aluminium
- Eleanor Industries Pvt. Ltd
- Alupco
- ZahIt AlumInyum
- Arconic
- Hulamin
- Gulf Extrusion
- Benkam Alu Extrusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ykmvyq
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