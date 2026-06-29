Titan FX Marks Second Year with Keisuke Honda, Launches Dream Beyond Borders 2.0

Port Vila, Vanuatu, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan FX is pleased to announce that its brand ambassador partnership with Keisuke Honda, the internationally recognised footballer, coach, investor and entrepreneur, has entered its second year.

Titan FX is an online broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities, stock indices and cryptocurrency CFDs. Guided by its mission statement, “At Titan FX, we elevate traders to dream beyond borders, unlocking limitless opportunities to achieve their financial ambitions,” Titan FX continues to develop its brand concept, “Dream Beyond Borders.”

Honda’s continued pursuit of challenges beyond borders as a footballer, coach, investor and entrepreneur closely aligns with Titan FX’s values as a brand that supports people moving forward toward their goals. Since 2025, Honda and Titan FX have worked together to share the message of “Dream Beyond Borders.”

In the first year of the partnership, Titan FX released a brand commercial featuring Honda and welcomed him to Vanuatu, where Titan FX is headquartered, for CSR activities and local community engagement.

As the partnership enters its second year, Titan FX is launching “Dream Beyond Borders 2.0,” a new brand initiative that brings this message to life through a new commercial series featuring Honda.

The first commercial in the series, “The First Step,” was released on 29 June 2026. It portrays the moment of taking a step toward a dream or goal, expressing the brand message behind “Dream Beyond Borders.”





https://www.youtube.com/embed/JoWxtkFlCxo (embedded video)





New Brand Commercial Series

The First Step

Among Dreamers

Beyond the Frontier

In conjunction with the launch of Dream Beyond Borders 2.0, Titan FX is also running its Zero Spread Campaign from 29 June 2026. Over three weeks, eligible currency pairs will change weekly, giving traders the opportunity to experience Titan FX’s trading environment.

Campaign page: https://titanfx.com/promotions/zero-spreads

Titan FX will continue to strengthen its trading environment, services and brand value through its partnership with Keisuke Honda.

About Titan FX

Titan FX is an online broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities, stock indices and cryptocurrency CFDs. The company is committed to providing traders around the world with a transparent, reliable and competitive trading environment.

Dream Beyond Borders Website: https://titanfx.com/dreambeyondborders

Titan FX Official Website：https://titanfx.com/

Titan FX X (Twitter) Official Account：https://x.com/titanfx

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