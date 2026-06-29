Data Center as a Service Market Size to Reach $1,400.6 Billion by 2035 as AI Infrastructure and Cloud Adoption Accelerate Worldwide | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center as a Service Market was valued at USD 159.6 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,400.6 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 24.24% over the forecast period.

The data centre as a service (DCaaS) market is growing rapidly as companies in BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, retail, manufacturing, and government are replacing on-premise infrastructure with scalable cloud-based solutions. Demand is fueled by the growing digital transformation and adoption of AI, and hyperscalers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud keep growing their cloud infrastructure. Recent AI infrastructure investments underscore the shift of DCaaS providers towards high-performance AI workloads.





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AI Workload Demand and Edge Computing Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The continued rapid transition from legacy on-premise data centres to DCaaS solutions that offer agility, reduce capital expenditure and enterprise-grade infrastructure without the large upfront investment will drive extraordinary market growth in the years ahead. As the trend of remote work, distributed operations and digital transformation accelerates across all major industry segments, organisations will increasingly find that scalable on-demand infrastructure is not only more economical than internal alternatives with fixed capacity, but operationally superior as well.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Infrastructure, Servers Dominated the Market; Storage Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Servers held the largest market share with 58% revenue in 2025, fueled by the adoption of AI, IoT and machine learning, and rising demand for hyper-converged IT infrastructure from enterprises, governments, defence agencies and academia. Storage will record fastest CAGR, growing AI data, video, IoT outputs and business document will fuel storage to store virtually for faster and reliable access throughout forecast.

By Enterprise Size, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market; SMEs Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

Large organisations generated around 59% of the revenue in 2025, driven by large IT spending, stringent compliance rules, disaster recovery, high availability, and scalable infrastructure. SMEs are expected to register the highest CAGR, driven by growing adoption of SaaS, e-commerce and CRM solutions that offer enterprise-grade IT capabilities without heavy upfront capital investment.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global DCaaS market with 37% share in 2025, owing to the presence of AWS, Microsoft and Google. The region’s commercial dominance is backed by the hyperscaler infrastructure and global cloud platforms of these firms. The United States makes up approximately 82.5% of regional revenues, with rapid AI infrastructure investment continuing to generate new high-value demand beyond traditional enterprise workloads, and the combination of hyperscaler concentration and GPU cloud demand solidifies North America’s leading market position.

The U.S. Data Center as a Service Market was valued at approximately USD 48.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 427 billion by 2035. The country leads North America's 37% share of global revenue, driven by major hyperscalers including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Rising GPU cloud demand for AI workloads, alongside enterprise cloud adoption, continues to accelerate DCaaS capacity expansion.

The Europe Data Center as a Service Market size was valued at USD 26.84 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 87.91 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.62%. Europe is a significant and growing DCaaS market, influenced by investment in digital transformation, increasing enterprise cloud adoption, and a unique regulatory environment that drives provider selection and deployment architecture. GDPR data sovereignty requirements continue to influence European enterprises’ choice of DCaaS providers, fueling structured demand for European-hosted solutions in which hyperscalers and regional providers are investing more and more to serve.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market owing to large telecom networks, expansive e-commerce customer bases and fast digital transformation across China, India and South-east Asian markets requiring expanding data centre infrastructure. China accounts for approximately 40.6% of regional revenues through Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud and government infrastructure investment and the region’s AI and e-commerce growth momentum continues what is projected to be the most commercially dynamic DCaaS adoption trajectory globally through 2035.

Key Players:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

Google Cloud

IBM

Equinix

Digital Realty

Alibaba Cloud

Oracle

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies

VMware

Cyxtera

Tencent Cloud

Fujitsu

NTT Communications

Meta Platforms

Salesforce

SAP SE

Rackspace Technology

Lumen Technologies

Recent Developments:

2024: Flexential launched Flexential Fabric in January 2024, a next-generation software-defined interconnection system integrated with FlexAnywhere for advanced data center networking.

2024: YTL Power announced the formation of YTL AI Cloud in March 2024, collaborating with NVIDIA to build Malaysia's fastest supercomputers using NVIDIA AI chips.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DCaaS Deployment & Infrastructure Performance Metrics – helps you understand adoption trends across server, storage, and networking infrastructure categories along with improvements in resource utilization, uptime performance, and elastic scaling capability across enterprise and SME deployments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across server, storage, and networking infrastructure categories along with improvements in resource utilization, uptime performance, and elastic scaling capability across enterprise and SME deployments. AI Workload & GPU-as-a-Service Metrics – helps you evaluate GPU cloud infrastructure investment trends, AI training workload procurement patterns, hyperscaler AI capacity expansion, and specialist AI cloud provider competitive positioning across global DCaaS markets.

– helps you evaluate GPU cloud infrastructure investment trends, AI training workload procurement patterns, hyperscaler AI capacity expansion, and specialist AI cloud provider competitive positioning across global DCaaS markets. Edge Computing & I o T Integration Metrics – helps you analyze edge DCaaS facility expansion, IoT-driven low-latency infrastructure investment, 5G-enabled edge computing adoption, and real-time analytics platform deployment across diverse industry verticals globally.

– helps you analyze edge DCaaS facility expansion, IoT-driven low-latency infrastructure investment, 5G-enabled edge computing adoption, and real-time analytics platform deployment across diverse industry verticals globally. Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Adoption Metrics – helps you uncover growth in hybrid DCaaS model adoption, on-premise to cloud workload migration patterns, multi-cloud orchestration platform investment, and enterprise flexibility-driven deployment architecture preferences.

– helps you uncover growth in hybrid DCaaS model adoption, on-premise to cloud workload migration patterns, multi-cloud orchestration platform investment, and enterprise flexibility-driven deployment architecture preferences. Data Sovereignty & Regulatory Compliance Metrics – helps you identify growth opportunities in GDPR-compliant European DCaaS investment, HIPAA-governed healthcare workload hosting, and data localization requirement-driven regional infrastructure development across regulated industry verticals.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in GDPR-compliant European DCaaS investment, HIPAA-governed healthcare workload hosting, and data localization requirement-driven regional infrastructure development across regulated industry verticals. Competitive Landscape & DCaaS Expansion Metrics – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI infrastructure investment scale, edge computing capability, geographic data center footprint, and enterprise cloud migration partnership development globally.

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