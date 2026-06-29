KBR's PureSAF Technology Selected by Keppel and Aster for Licensing and FEED for Asia's First Commercial-Scale Ethanol-to-Jet Sustainable Aviation Fuel Plant

HOUSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been selected to provide technology licensing and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services based on its PureSAF℠ technology for the proposed Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plant being developed by Keppel Ltd.’s (Keppel) Infrastructure Division and Aster Chemicals and Energy (Aster) on Singapore’s Jurong Island.

The PureSAF technology was developed by Swedish Biofuels AB, engineered for commercial-scale production by KBR, and exclusively licensed by KBR worldwide.

Keppel and Aster announced their partnership to jointly assess the development of the facility earlier this year. The proposed plant is expected to have a planned production capacity of up to 100,000 tons of SAF per year, subject to final investment decision and regulatory approvals.

“We are looking forward to working with Keppel and Aster on this key project and to support Singapore’s ambition of becoming Asia’s leading SAF hub and advancing the ongoing efforts to decarbonize the country’s aviation ecosystem,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and CEO. “KBR’s PureSAF is a feedstock-flexible, bankable technology that is designed to deliver a 100% drop in jet fuel, ready to power aircraft without blending. We are constantly innovating our SAF solution to make it compatible with feedstock availability in different regions and to enable the aviation industry to transition to low-carbon jet fuel with a cost-optimized approach.”

In addition, KBR has entered into a Memorandum of Intent with Keppel’s Infrastructure Division to collaborate on decarbonization across energy transition technologies, particularly in waste-to-energy, plastic recycling, biofuels, SAF, and AI-driven digitalization.

KBR has over a 100-year history of providing clean fuel solutions and remains at the forefront of pioneering decarbonization initiatives through continuous process innovation and by harnessing low-carbon technologies to effectively reduce emissions.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 36,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding technology licensing and Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8890718-dc4b-46bc-95d5-5e4b57769756