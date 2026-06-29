NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 51Talk , a global online English platform for children aged 3 to 18, has rolled out a structured online English program for young learners aged 3 to 7 across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. The program is built around live 1-on-1 lessons with certified foreign teachers and a learning system that parents manage from a single app.

The 51Talk curriculum runs in age-grouped tracks: a starter track for ages 3 to 6 that builds spoken confidence through songs, movement, and visual interaction, and a 7 to 12 track that carries a child into structured reading and writing. Each live lesson runs 25 minutes to match a young child's attention span.





What Children Aged 3 to 7 Need from Online English

A program designed for a teenager often does not work for a five-year-old. At this age, a child cannot sit through a long lesson, loses interest the moment it stops being fun, and learns spoken language faster from a patient adult than from a screen of exercises. This is especially true for young Arabic-speaking beginners, who are building English listening and speaking at the same time from the ground up.

A 3 to 7 year-old also does not sit in a single bracket. A three to six year-old is still building first words and sounds, while a seven-year-old is usually ready for early reading and writing alongside speaking. 51Talk's age-grouped tracks place each child accordingly rather than teaching them all the same way.

The features that matter most for this age range are concrete and easy to check.

What young children need Why it matters Strong signal to look for Short lessons Matches a 3-7 year-old's attention span 25 minutes per live session, not 45-60 A live, patient teacher Real-time response keeps a child engaged and safe 1-on-1 with a certified foreign teacher Play-based content Songs and games sustain interest at ages 3-6 Starter curriculum built on songs, movement, visuals Age-grouped tracks A 5-year-old and a 7-year-old need different lessons Separate tracks for ages 3-6 / 7-12 / 13-18 Speaking and listening from the start Young children learn to hear and speak before they read Conversation-led lessons with live listening practice, not vocabulary drills alone

Within the 51Talk program, a three to six year-old joins the starter track built around interest cultivation, using songs, movement, and visual interaction to get the child speaking before the pressure of grammar arrives. A seven-year-old moves into the 7 to 12 track, where the same live 1-on-1 format adds early reading and writing on top of speaking. In both tracks, lessons are led by a certified teacher who adjusts pace the moment a child grows restless or shy.





A Learning System Parents Can Run

For children aged 3 to 7, parents typically manage the program themselves: booking lessons around school and family routines, receiving reminders so nothing is missed, and seeing proof of progress without sitting in on every class. The need grows when a family has more than one child at different English levels, where each child has to be tracked separately on a schedule that fits both.

The 51Talk Learn-Practice-Test-Support system is designed for this. It extends learning beyond the 25-minute live lesson with pre-class preparation, post-class review, and personalized supplementary plans. Around the lessons, the platform gives parents a single place to run the program instead of stitching together separate tools. The controls parents use most often are these:

Per-child progress tracking so siblings at different levels are followed separately, each on their own path

so siblings at different levels are followed separately, each on their own path Monthly evidence of progress through CEFR levels and unit assessments , so improvement in speaking and writing is visible without sitting in on lessons

through , so improvement in speaking and writing is visible without sitting in on lessons Lesson review, homework, and feedback for parents so practice continues between classes and parents receive notes after each lesson

so practice continues between classes and parents receive notes after each lesson Teacher profiles and choice so parents can browse teachers and keep the same one or change at any time









The 51Talk curriculum follows the CEFR framework and aligns with Cambridge YLE, covering 10 structured levels. That alignment turns a child's weekly lessons into measurable progress that parents can point to. A parent who wants monthly evidence of improvement in both speaking and writing receives it from the unit assessments and level reports rather than guessing whether the lessons are working.





Live Teachers vs Apps for Very Young Learners

Many Gulf parents start with an app such as Lingokids, Duolingo ABC, Helen Doron English, or a similar early-learning tool, then look for something more once a child needs to actually speak. These apps are tablet-based and gamified, which suits a three-year-old building letter and sound recognition, and they hold attention with interactive exercises and listening drills.

What an app cannot do is correct a child's pronunciation in real time, respond when a shy six-year-old goes quiet, or adjust the lesson the moment a child loses interest. A live teacher does all three. In a 51Talk lesson, a teacher hears when a five-year-old says "blay" instead of "play" and fixes the sound in the moment, then nudges the same child from naming single words toward joining them into a full sentence.

Moving a six-year-old from memorizing isolated English words to speaking in sentences happens through live conversation practice rather than flashcards, and it depends on a teacher correcting both pronunciation and sentence structure as the child talks. Apps and live lessons can work together, but only the live lesson produces the spoken practice that turns recognition into speech.

51Talk also separates two things parents often confuse. A placement test tells a family where a child starts; a trial lesson shows how the child actually responds to a real teacher. 51Talk uses both — an online placement test and an in-class trial assessment — followed by a personalized level report, before recommending a level.





When Private Tutors Cost Too Much and Group Classes Give Too Little

Many Gulf families arrive at online English after weighing two options that both fall short. A private in-person tutor gives one-to-one attention but often comes at a high hourly cost. A group class is more affordable yet splits the teacher's time across several children, so a quiet five-year-old can sit through a whole session barely speaking. A local language institute carries the same trade-off, with the added friction of travel and fixed timetables.

51Talk's 1-on-1 online format keeps the per-child speaking time of a private tutor while removing the geographic limits and rigid scheduling of a local institute. Every minute of a 51Talk session is spent on one child, so a six-year-old who needs more talking time is not waiting for a turn, and lessons are booked around the family routine rather than a fixed classroom slot.

For a parent comparing a tutor, a group class, and 51Talk, the question worth asking is not only the price per lesson but how many minutes of actual speaking each lesson buys the child.

A Program Built for Gulf Families

For families in Saudi Arabia, fit goes beyond the lessons. 51Talk schedules around prayer times and the school day, offers bookable after-school and weekend slots that suit families in any of its markets, and provides certified teachers trained to teach young children in a structured, supportive way. The platform operates across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait.

51Talk's longer-term record in the Kingdom is public and verifiable. Students who trained on the platform over several years have gone on to represent Saudi Arabia on a global stage, including Abdulmohsen Alsherih , who placed first among more than 700 students and spoke for Saudi Arabia at COP30. That outcome sits at the far end of a path that starts with a child's first 25-minute lesson, and illustrates what a consistent path from early childhood can build toward.

Best for, and What to Confirm First

No single platform fits every family. The table below maps common situations among parents of young children in the Gulf.

Best for Why 51Talk fits A 3-6 year-old with no English background Starter curriculum built on songs, movement, and play An active child who can't sit through long lessons 25-minute live sessions designed for short attention spans Families with two children at different levels Separate per-child tracking on independent schedules Parents who want monthly proof of progress CEFR levels, unit assessments, and personalized reports Busy Gulf families needing flexible timing Bookable after-school and weekend slots, including short weekend lessons

Before starting, parents are advised to confirm three things: that the lesson length suits their child's age, that the teacher is a certified live instructor rather than a recording, and that the platform provides a progress report they can read each month.

The Right Question for Young Learners

For a child aged 3 to 7, the question is not which platform teaches the most, but which one a parent can keep running week after week. 51Talk's combination of short live lessons, play-based content, age-grouped tracks, and a parent-managed system is built to turn a restless five-year-old's curiosity into steady, visible progress.

Families weighing their options can begin with a free trial lesson and a level report, then judge the fit from there. Learn more at 51Talk and its courses for children .

Contact Person：Taxiao

Email：taxiao@51talk.com

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