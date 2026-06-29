Automotive Ceramics Market Size to Surpass USD 4.67 Billion by 2035 as EV Adoption Accelerates Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Automotive Ceramics Market was valued at USD 2.60 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2026–2035.

The Automotive Ceramics Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising vehicle electrification, increasing use of thermal-resistant materials, and stringent global emission regulations, pushing the integration of advanced ceramics across automotive manufacturing ecosystems. The automotive OEMs are increasingly using high-performance ceramics in exhaust systems, sensors, battery insulation components, engine systems and power electronics for improving durability, thermal stability, fuel efficiency and emission control. Growing commercialisation of electric vehicles and next generation mobility platforms is driving new investment in lightweight ceramic technologies that improve performance, safety and regulatory compliance in both conventional and electrified vehicle architectures.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size 2026E: USD 2.76 Billion

USD 2.76 Billion Market Size 2035: USD 4.67 Billion

USD 4.67 Billion CAGR: 6.03% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis

By Material Type

Automotive Ceramics Market Alumina Oxide held the largest share in the Automotive Ceramics Market at 42% in 2025. Alumina oxide is widely used in exhaust systems, spark plug insulators, catalytic converters, and heat-resistant parts. Zirconia Oxide is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.02%. This is attributed to the rising adoption of zirconia oxide in oxygen sensors, EV power electronics, thermal barrier coatings and advanced braking systems owing to the trend of vehicle electrification.

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles held the largest share of the Automotive Ceramics Market in 2025, accounting for 69% of the market, owing to high production volumes and wide use of ceramics in exhaust systems, engine components, braking systems, and electronics. The electric vehicles segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.68% supported by increasing demand for ceramic substrates, battery insulation, thermal management, and high-voltage electronic components.

By Application

Exhaust Systems held the largest share of the Automotive Ceramics Market, at 40%, in 2025 owing to the widespread use of ceramic substrates in catalytic converters and emission-control systems. Automotive Electronics is the fastest growing application and recorded a CAGR of 9.73%. This growth is due to the increasing semiconductor integration, EV adoption, autonomous driving technologies, and increasing demand for ceramic sensors, capacitors, insulation, and circuit protection components.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific region dominated the global Automotive Ceramics Market and is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea and India have created the world’s most commercially relevant ceramic automotive procurement concentration, building strong vehicle manufacturing ecosystems, with rapid commercialisation of EVs and government-backed electrification programmes.

North America revenues were driven by automotive OEM adoption of ceramic substrates, high-temperature sensors and thermal management materials across next-generation mobility platforms underpinned by semiconductor investment and EV battery manufacturing expansion, with the US accounting for approximately 91% of revenues.

The U.S. Automotive Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 0.43 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.65 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.75%. The United States is ahead with increasing electric vehicle manufacturing, high automotive R&D spending, fast adoption of advanced thermal management across premium vehicle platforms and U.S.-based automotive suppliers increasing ceramic substrate production capacities for EV power electronics and emission-control applications through 2025-2026.

The Europe Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to reach approximately USD 1.33 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of around 7.22% and estimated to be valued at around USD 0.66 Billion in 2025. Europe accounted for around 24% of the worldwide market in 2025. Stringent carbon emissions regulations, rising adoption of EVs, and expanding commercialisation of lightweight automotive technology resulted in consistent procurement in Germany, France, and Italy. Germany holds around 24% of European revenues, exploiting advanced braking systems, catalytic converters and automotive electronics ceramic adoption to fulfil vehicle efficiency and sustainability targets.

Rising EV Production and Stringent Emission Regulations Accelerate Market Growth

Ceramic materials have become increasingly important in the automotive industry because of tough emission requirements and rising global EV production. Automotive manufacturers are adopting ceramic substrates, insulation technology, catalytic converter products, and high-temperature electronics to enhance energy efficiency, comply with emissions laws, and improve component durability across both conventional and electrified vehicle platforms. The rise of semiconductor-based EV architecture is making ceramic electronic components and thermal solutions more commercially prominent.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Automotive Ceramics Market Report:

Kyocera Corporation

CeramTec GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Saint-Gobain

NGK Insulators Ltd.

CoorsTek Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

3M Company

Elan Technology

Rauschert GmbH

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Ceradyne Inc.

Dyson Technical Ceramics

Superior Technical Ceramics

Maruwa Co., Ltd.

Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc.

McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies

International Syalons Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Kyocera Corporation expanded its U.S. fine ceramics manufacturing operations in North Carolina with new cold isostatic pressing capabilities supporting high-performance ceramic production for automotive and semiconductor applications.

Kyocera Corporation expanded its U.S. fine ceramics manufacturing operations in North Carolina with new cold isostatic pressing capabilities supporting high-performance ceramic production for automotive and semiconductor applications. 2025: CoorsTek Inc. expanded technical ceramics R&D programmes focused on customized high-temperature ceramic solutions for automotive electronics, EV systems, and industrial thermal management applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AUTOMOTIVE CERAMICS UTILIZATION & VEHICLE SYSTEM INTEGRATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand ceramic adoption patterns across exhaust systems and commercial vehicle manufacturing procurement channels globally.

– helps you understand ceramic adoption patterns across exhaust systems and commercial vehicle manufacturing procurement channels globally. ALUMINA OXIDE & ZIRCONIA OXIDE MATERIAL PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in thermal barrier coating stability and high-voltage semiconductor protection ceramic specification across competing automotive ceramics material and product platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in thermal barrier coating stability and high-voltage semiconductor protection ceramic specification across competing automotive ceramics material and product platform offerings. EXHAUST SYSTEM & AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRONICS APPLICATION METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of catalytic converter ceramic substrates and semiconductor protection circuit ceramic application across automotive OEM and Tier 1 supplier procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of catalytic converter ceramic substrates and semiconductor protection circuit ceramic application across automotive OEM and Tier 1 supplier procurement environments. EV POWER ELECTRONICS & EMISSION CONTROL DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to EV battery safety ceramic adoption and lightweight thermal management material adoption driving above-baseline automotive ceramics market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to EV battery safety ceramic adoption and lightweight thermal management material adoption driving above-baseline automotive ceramics market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in Euro 7 and EPA emission standard tightening driving ceramic substrate adoption and automotive OEM supply contract expansion for advanced ceramic components influencing competitive dynamics across the global automotive ceramics market.

– helps you uncover trends in Euro 7 and EPA emission standard tightening driving ceramic substrate adoption and automotive OEM supply contract expansion for advanced ceramic components influencing competitive dynamics across the global automotive ceramics market. EV ARCHITECTURE & NEXT-GENERATION CERAMIC TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from multilayer ceramic core substrate commercialization for AI automotive electronics and future advanced ceramic technologies transforming automotive manufacturing capability and performance standards globally.

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Automotive Ceramics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.60 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 4.67 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Material Type (Alumina Oxide, Zirconia Oxide, Titanate Oxide, Others)

• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles)

• By Application (Exhaust Systems, Engine Parts, Automotive Electronics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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The Electric Vehicle Fluids Market Size was valued at USD 1.55 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.29 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 29.5% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Battery Coating Market Size was valued at USD 325 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1130 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Cathode Materials Market size was valued at USD 33.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 101.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.93% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

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