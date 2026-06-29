Goranson Bain Ausley Recognized as One of Austin's 2026 Best Places to Work

Austin, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley has been named one of the Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for 2026, marking the firm's third consecutive year receiving the recognition.

The annual Best Places to Work program honors Austin-area employers based on confidential employee surveys administered by Quantum Workplace. Employees evaluate their organizations across several areas, including leadership, communication, workplace culture, employee engagement, benefits, recognition, and overall job satisfaction.

For Goranson Bain Ausley, the recognition reflects the firm's continued investment in creating a workplace where attorneys and professional staff feel supported, connected, and equipped to serve clients through some of life's most challenging transitions.

In the 2026 survey, 100% of GBA respondents were classified as highly engaged, reflecting a strong level of commitment to the organization and confidence in its workplace culture.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the people who make our firm what it is," said Lindley Bain, Managing Partner of Goranson Bain Ausley. "We are grateful for the attorneys and staff who contribute to our culture every day. Their professionalism, collaboration, and commitment to one another allow us to better serve our clients and strengthen our firm."

Employee comments reflected a culture centered on teamwork, professional growth, and support:

"Goranson Bain Ausley is a great place to work because it promotes a culture of cooperation and teamwork. Additionally, a culture of excellence centered around a common goal provides the highest quality of service and support to our clients. Everyone here is motivated by the care about their work and their desire for our clients to have the best outcomes.”

"Goranson Bain Ausley cares about the growth of their employees. They give each employee the tools to be successful. GBA is a large firm with a small family feel."

"I am very grateful and fulfilled working at Goranson Bain Ausley. I have been here a few years now and feel supported, valued, and motivated every day. Truly a great place to work."

The recognition reflects the firm's belief that a collaborative, supportive workplace benefits both its people and the clients they serve. By investing in professional development, teamwork, and a culture of mutual respect, Goranson Bain Ausley strives to create an environment where employees can build rewarding careers while helping families navigate complex legal matters.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest family law firm in Texas, with offices in Austin, Dallas, Flower Mound, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, Plano, and San Antonio. The firm represents clients in divorce, child custody, complex property division, mediation, collaborative law, and other family law matters. With one of the largest concentrations of Board Certified family law attorneys in Texas, Goranson Bain Ausley is committed to helping clients make informed decisions and move forward with confidence during challenging family transitions.