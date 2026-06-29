Growgent.ai Launches an AI Growth Engine for Small Businesses

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growgent.ai today announced the launch of its AI Growth Engine for small and midsize businesses, an integrated suite of AI agents built to help service-driven operators respond faster, convert more demand, fill open capacity, and build repeat customer engagement without proportionally expanding payroll or call-center spend.

“At Growgent.ai, we help small and midsize businesses leverage AI to drive growth and gain capabilities typically available only to larger enterprises. Our multichannel platform centralizes lead collection and customer engagement, helping businesses reduce operating costs while improving response quality and customer satisfaction. We are initially focused on supporting clinics, restaurants, pharmacies, and government organizations, particularly those managing high volumes of customer interactions,” said Alex Kumar, Founder & CEO, Growgent.ai.

Growgent.ai is an AI SaaS solution for small businesses that typically do not have the time, resources, or technical expertise to leverage artificial intelligence on their own. Based on estimated use cases, Growgent.ai’s AI solutions may help increase revenue or captured value by 2% to 15%, reduce communication, marketing, and front-desk workload by 5% to 30%.

AI Receptionist manages phone and web inquiries around the clock, answers routine questions, books appointments, and escalates urgent matters with context. AI Marketer supports targeted campaigns and re-engagement. AI Promoter helps fill open capacity through outbound outreach and repeat-business offers. AI Recruiter screens candidates, answers role-specific questions, and schedules interviews, giving growing teams a faster way to manage hiring without burdening staff with manual coordination. Together, these agents help businesses answer inquiries faster, follow up automatically, promote services, and reduce repetitive administrative work.

The company has piloted the platform with several clinics and restaurants and is encouraged by the feedback received to date. Growgent.ai is live now at https://growgent.ai. Businesses can sign up, start a 15-day free trial, try a live demo, or book a guided walkthrough.

“What stood out during my testing of Growgent.ai was how it could help patients reach the right provider faster,” said Dr. Deepak Mital, a transplant surgeon. “In complex care settings, better routing can improve access, reduce administrative burden, and give physicians more time to practice medicine instead of managing calls and messages.”

“For primary care physicians, speed and proper routing are especially important. Growgent.ai can help route urgent concerns to the right care team member faster, 24/7, reduce phone-based administrative work, and improve the consistency and efficiency of patient service,” said Dr. Ravi Badlani, a primary care physician focused on acute patient populations.

Growgent.ai is targeting 50 live deployments by year-end while also speaking with larger organizations about broader use cases that require fast, effective, and economical customer-response infrastructure. For larger enterprises, Growgent.ai plans to leverage its technology to build exclusive enterprise AI solutions that integrate systems, workflows, and processes.

Government also represents a significant opportunity. Federal, state, and local agencies continue to face call-volume pressure, limited phone hours, and rising public expectations for faster response. AI agents can help route routine questions, escalate time-sensitive requests, and improve service access while easing pressure on already stretched teams.

About Growgent.ai

Growgent.ai gives small and midsize businesses a practical AI Growth Engine for digital marketing, customer service, promotions, and recruiting.

Growgent.ai has been founder-funded to date. Over the next six months, the company plans to seek pre-seed investment to accelerate customer deployments, expand product development, and reach more businesses across its priority sectors.

Growgent.ai was founded by Alex Kumar, a serial entrepreneur whose background includes Accenture, PwC, Mphasis Corporation, Accretive Health/R1 RCM, and Ingenio Care. The company is focused on practical deployment for businesses that need measurable improvement in customer response and operating efficiency, not another layer of software that adds complexity.



Media Contact

Patrick Childress

patrick.childress@growgent.ai

https://growgent.ai

(650) 282-1630

