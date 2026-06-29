ATTENTION GBTG INVESTORS: Is the $9.50 Per Share Buyout Price Too Low? Contact Kaskela Law to Discuss Your Legal Rights and Options to Seek a Higher Price for Your Shares

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law is investigating the Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“GBTG”) shareholder buyout to determine whether the transaction as structured is fair and provides investors with a sufficient monetary premium for their GBTG shares.

Click here to request additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

On May 4, 2026, GBTG announced that it had agreed to be privatized at a price of $9.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, GBTG’s public shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

As detailed by shareholder rights attorney D. Seamus Kaskela: “Our firm is investigating this transaction to determine whether $9.50 per share provides investors with a sufficient premium for their shares, when at the time the transaction was announced at least one stock analyst was maintaining a price target for GBTG’s shares of $12.00 per share – over 25% higher than the buyout price. We encourage investors who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact our team to discuss their no-cost legal rights and options to seek a higher price for their shares.”

GBTG shareholders are encouraged to contact co-lead investigative attorney Adrienne Bell, Esquire before the transaction closes to discuss their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, or by filling out the firm’s online form at:

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/global-business-travel-group/

ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis (i.e., the firm’s clients are never responsible for any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation). Since 2020, the firm has aided in the recovery of over $500 million for investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm’s recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

abell@kaskelalaw.com

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

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