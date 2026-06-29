Bunker Hill Produces First Concentrate on Schedule for Shipment to Trail Smelter

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce the production of concentrate from the new Bunker Hill Mine in Idaho’s prolific Silver Valley.

This will be the first product shipped in 45 years from a mine that produced 165 Moz of silver and 4.5 Mt of base metals before it closed in 1981, after failing to meet the world-leading US environmental laws passed in the 1970s, resulting in the loss of 2,000 local jobs. It marks a pivotal milestone for both the Silver Valley community and the business following six years of careful redevelopment, infrastructure modernization, permitting, financing, and underground rehabilitation by the revitalized Company under its new management team.

“This is a defining moment for both the new Bunker Hill and the communities of Kellogg and Wardner,” said Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Although we are just starting the ramp-up to commercial production – expected by the end of 2026, and a lot of work remains to be done to bring our processing system to its maximum efficiency, we are now firmly back in business, employing world-class local labour, and supplying these critical metals safely into the US domestic supply chain at a vital time for our country.”

“Over the past six years, our team, working with regulators and its many partners, has transformed Bunker Hill from a dormant, unloved asset, lying forgotten in an EPA Superfund Site into a modern mining operation, employing over 200 local staff and capable of feeding its newly built 1800tpd processing facility – the largest and most modern in the Silver Valley.”

“With our energetic exploration plan focused on bringing more higher-grade silver-lead mineralization into the mine plan, and our expanding technical team already working on ways to expand production to 2500tpd in time, the future is looking very bright for Bunker Hill and its team of dedicated Silver Valley mining professionals.”

RAMP UP TO COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION IN H2 2026

The Company expects to be at commercial production - defined as achieving 90 days at >65% of 1800tpd throughput and associated operating stability by the end of 2026.

It intends to issue its 2027 and 2028 operating guidance to the market at that time.

EXPLORATION UPDATE

The Company continues its underground exploration drilling targeting high-grade silver-lead mineralization near existing infrastructure and further refining the understanding of the Cate-8 Vein. 16 core holes have been completed for a total of 5,960 feet, all of which have hit visible galena mineralization within and outside the modeled vein zone.

An additional 28 drill holes totalling ~14k feet have been planned: 16 from the current station on the 8 Level of the Mine and 12 from a new drill station on the 7 Level to test the up-dip projection of the vein. The holes are planned to provide a drill density adequate for future mineral resource calculation, with the intention of rapidly bringing the Cate-8 Vein into the short-term mine plan and adding to the reserve base.

QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL (“QA/QC”)

The Company has implemented rigorous QA/QC protocols, including the insertion of blanks and standards in all sample batches. QA samples inserted into the assay batches for the drill program to date have all passed the analyses of blanks and certified reference standards. Core sample intervals were selected based on visual geology and mineralization and were cut, bagged and delivered to the lab by Bunker Hill geologists. Samples were split and cut on a core saw where necessary, following a cut line placed by the geologist dividing visible mineralization into equal proportions.

Samples were prepared and analyzed at SVL Lab located in Smelterville, Idaho, using standard industry grind, split, and pulp preparation, followed by microwave digestion and Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry (ICP-OES) analysis, with overlimit samples assayed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish for silver. SVL Analytical, Inc. is a full-service environmental and geochemical laboratory and holds ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation for Fire Assay and Geochemistry. SVL’s QA Program meets the quality requirements set forth in the ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Standard, as evidenced by the inclusion and reporting of internal quality control samples with all results.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Sam Bourque (AIPG CPG #11775), Chief Geologist of Bunker Hill, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bourque has reviewed and approved the technical information contained herein.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of its flagship asset—the historic Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho’s prolific Silver Valley. This renowned silver, zinc, and lead deposit is being advanced using modern exploration techniques and responsible development practices to unlock its full potential.

The Company’s strategy is centered on efficiently revitalizing this high-quality asset to deliver long-term value, while upholding strong environmental and operational standards. Bunker Hill is committed to maximizing shareholder returns through the disciplined redevelopment of one of North America’s most storied mining operations.

Additional information is available at www.bunkerhillmining.com and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, including the restart and development of the Bunker Hill Mine and the anticipated timing thereof; and the achievement of future short-term, medium-term and long-term operational strategies. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill’s ability to develop future mining plans and strategies based on the high-grade silver mineralization in the Cate Eight Vein and whether such plans will be developed in the near term; Bunker Hill’s ability to receive sufficient project financing for the restart and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and the following: the Company’s inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, resulting in increased uncertainty due to multiple technical and economic risks of failure which are associated with this production decision including, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study, such as applying economic analysis to resources and reserves, more detailed metallurgy and a number of specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental and community impacts and, as a result, there may be an increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit, with no guarantee that production will begin as anticipated or at all or that anticipated production costs will be achieved; failure to commence production would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations; failure to achieve the anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on the Company’s cash flow and future profitability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine complex; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all, including as to whether or when the Company will achieve its project finance initiatives, or as to the actual size or terms of those financing initiatives. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).