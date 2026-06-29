Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen





FIXING OF COUPON RATES 29 June 2026

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 July 2026

Effective from 1 July 2026, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009538738, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.7450% pa

DK0009544116, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.8870% pa

DK0009544389, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 3.0570% pa

DK0009545279, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.3928% pa

DK0009545865, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.5950% pa

DK0009547135, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.5150% pa

DK0009547994, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.8570% pa

DK0009548612, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.4950% pa

DK0009550196, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.8170% pa

DK0009551160, (32H), maturity in 2028, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.4128% pa

DK0009552481, (32H), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 1 July 2026: 2.4450% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

Attachment