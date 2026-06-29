Acrylonitrile Market Size to Surpass USD 19.01 Billion by 2035 as EV Lightweighting and ABS Demand Accelerate Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Acrylonitrile Market was valued at USD 13.36 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.01 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.54% during 2026–2035.

The global acrylonitrile market is advancing at a steady and commercially broad-based pace. Acrylonitrile is a highly reactive volatile organic nitrile compound serving as a fundamental monomeric building block in the synthesis of high-performance engineered polymers and specialised elastomers. Its chemical versatility enables production of ABS and SAN resins for automotive and consumer electronics, acrylic fibres for textiles, nitrile rubber for industrial and medical gloves, acrylamide for water treatment, and carbon fibre for aerospace and clean energy. Expanding automotive and electronics industries, rising ABS resin demand, and increasing infrastructure development requiring acrylamide applications collectively define the market's key commercial growth vectors through the forecast period.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 13.83 Billion

USD 13.83 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 19.01 Billion

USD 19.01 Billion CAGR: 3.54% from 2026 to 2035

3.54% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: North America

North America Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis

By Application

ABS and SAN Resins contributed a major share in Acrylonitrile Market and accounted for about 49% in 2025. The growth is driven by wide application in automotive panels, electronics housings, appliances and construction material. Consumption of ABS per vehicle is high. The fastest growing application is Acrylic Fibre due to increased demand for UV resistant synthetic textiles and the increasing application of carbon fibre (PAN precursor) in aerospace, wind energy and EV applications further boosts demand for high value applications.

By Process Technology

The ammoxidation process, the world’s standard SOHIO process using propylene, ammonia and air over bismuth molybdate catalyst, took the largest market share of about 75% in 2025 due to its high conversion efficiency and strong cost competitiveness. Alternative Process Technologies is the fastest growing segment. This growth is propelled by environmental concerns and increasing investment in bio-based routes such as glycerol and bio-propylene, leading to sustainability and emission reductions.

By Purity Grade

Above 99% Purity dominated the market with approximately 86.7% share in 2025, due to stringent quality requirements in ABS and SAN production, acrylic fibre consistency and carbon fibre precursor applications. The fastest growing segment is Up to 99% , driven by growing demand in acrylamide water treatment and production of lower grade nitrile rubber. Moderate tolerance to impurities facilitates economical procurement.

By End User

Automotive and Transportation held the largest market share in 2025, approximately 45%. That’s because ABS resin is widely used in interior trim, body panels, underbody parts and EV battery housings. And vehicle production is taking place all over the world. Electronics & Electrical is the fastest-growing end user, as expanding semiconductors and rising consumer electronics demand boost ABS and SAN consumption in housings and structural components.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific led the global Acrylonitrile Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 52% of global revenues. With a 54.6% share of Asia Pacific revenues, China is the world’s largest ABS resin producer and consumer, and its integrated acrylonitrile-to-ABS value chain provides the commercial scale that drives global market dynamics. Japan and South Korea are technically sophisticated secondary markets with Toray Industries’ carbon fibre PAN precursor production and Samsung SDI’s ABS manufacturing creating consistent premium-grade demand.

North America is the fastest growing due to the growth in automotive ABS demand, increase in ABS content with the expansion of EV production, and procurement of PAN precursor for the carbon fibre industry. North American revenues are mainly from the US with Ineos Nitriles’ domestic production, Ascend Performance Materials’ operations and the automotive, electronics and textile industry’s steady procurement, accounting for approx. 87.4%.

The U.S. Acrylonitrile Market size was USD 2.57 Billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 3.66 Billion by 2035, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.57% The United States is leading in ABS resin consumption in the automotive industry, the requirement for PAN precursor in the growing carbon fibre industry creating above-average quality specification demand, and Ascend’s 2024 bio-feedstock pilot producing approximately 5% of its batch from bio-derived propylene targeting a 10% future capacity shift towards renewable feedstocks.

The Europe Acrylonitrile Market was valued at around USD 2.67 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.76 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of around 3.49%. Ineos has production in Europe and BASF manufactures ABS resin in Europe. The ABS procurement of the automotive OEM sector creates structured institutional demand. Europe is a technically sophisticated market. Through the automotive manufacturing sector’s ABS consumption, the chemical industry’s speciality derivative consumption and Ineos’s EU VOC capture retrofit investment, Germany contributes some 22.3% of European revenues, while reducing emissions compliance by some 40%.

Automotive ABS Demand from EV Lightweighting and Carbon Fibre PAN Precursor Adoption Accelerate Market Growth

Automotive ABS demand from EV lightweighting is the acrylonitrile market's most commercially transformative near-term growth driver. Each EV platform adopting ABS for battery enclosure, underbody panel, or structural component lightweighting creates acrylonitrile demand whose per-vehicle content grows with EV market penetration in ways conventional ICE vehicle ABS demand cannot replicate. Carbon fibre's PAN precursor procurement simultaneously creates a premium acrylonitrile demand category growing 8-10% annually through wind turbine blade production, aerospace composite specification, and EV chassis lightweighting whose combined adoption creates the most commercially value-accretive acrylonitrile application growth available to producers capable of supplying highest-purity PAN precursor grade.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Acrylonitrile Market Report:

Ineos Nitriles

Sinopec Group (CPCC)

PetroChina Company Ltd.

Ascend Performance Materials

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Asahi Kasei Chemicals

Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

INVISTA

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Adbri (Adelaide Brighton)

Solutia Inc. (Eastman Chemical)

Radici Chimica SpA

Toray Industries

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hebei Jinniu Chemical

Thai Acrylonitrile Co., Ltd.

Saratovorgsintez JSC

Recent Developments:

2024: Ascend Performance Materials piloted bio-feedstock acrylonitrile production, producing approximately 5% of its pilot batch from bio-derived propylene and targeting a 10% shift in future production capacity toward renewable feedstocks.

Ascend Performance Materials piloted bio-feedstock acrylonitrile production, producing approximately 5% of its pilot batch from bio-derived propylene and targeting a 10% shift in future production capacity toward renewable feedstocks. 2023: LG Chem partnered with a major EV manufacturer to supply high-performance ABS materials for next-generation electric vehicles, strengthening its position in the growing automotive ABS lightweighting market segment.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ACRYLONITRILE UTILIZATION & VALUE CHAIN APPLICATION ANALYSIS – helps you understand consumption patterns across ABS and SAN resin production and acrylamide water treatment chemical environments globally.

– helps you understand consumption patterns across ABS and SAN resin production and acrylamide water treatment chemical environments globally. ABS RESIN & CARBON FIBRE PAN PRECURSOR PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in ABS automotive lightweighting specification and bio-based acrylonitrile carbon footprint certification across competing product applications.

– helps you evaluate advancements in ABS automotive lightweighting specification and bio-based acrylonitrile carbon footprint certification across competing product applications. AMMOXIDATION & ALTERNATIVE PROCESS TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of SOHIO ammoxidation efficiency and renewable feedstock economics across acrylonitrile production pathway competitive dynamics.

– helps you assess the commercial and environmental advantages of SOHIO ammoxidation efficiency and renewable feedstock economics across acrylonitrile production pathway competitive dynamics. EV LIGHTWEIGHTING & CLEAN ENERGY APPLICATION DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to EV battery enclosure ABS specification growth and bio-content acrylonitrile corporate sustainability premium pricing driving market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to EV battery enclosure ABS specification growth and bio-content acrylonitrile corporate sustainability premium pricing driving market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & FEEDSTOCK PRICING INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in EPA hazardous air pollutant emission standard tightening and CHIPS Act semiconductor-driven electronics ABS demand influencing competitive dynamics across the global acrylonitrile market.

– helps you uncover trends in EPA hazardous air pollutant emission standard tightening and CHIPS Act semiconductor-driven electronics ABS demand influencing competitive dynamics across the global acrylonitrile market. BIO-BASED ACRYLONITRILE & NEXT-GENERATION CARBON FIBRE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from renewable feedstock bio-acrylonitrile commercial scale-up and future sustainable chemistry production technologies transforming acrylonitrile market commercial positioning globally.

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Acrylonitrile Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 13.36 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 19.01 Billion CAGR CAGR of 3.54% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (ABS & SAN Resins, Acrylic Fibers, Nitrile Rubber, Acrylamide, Carbon Fiber, Others)

• By Process Technology (Ammoxidation/SOHIO, Alternative/BP AMOCO Process, Others), Purity Grade (Above 99%, Up to 99%)

• By End User (Automotive & Transportation, Electronics & Electrical, Textiles & Apparel, Construction, Consumer Goods, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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