Terra Property Trust, Inc. Announces Final Results of Registered Exchange Offer

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Property Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the results of its previously announced exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”). The Company offered to exchange all validly tendered unsecured 6.00% Senior Notes due June 30, 2026, issued by the Company (the “Existing Notes”) for a combination of (i) new 11.00% Senior Secured Notes due July 1, 2027 to be issued by the Company (the “Exchange Notes”) and (ii) cash. A registration statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-295631) (as amended from time to time, the “Registration Statement”) relating to the issuance of the Exchange Notes was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 7, 2026, amended on June 3, 2026, June 10, 2026, June 11, 2026 and June 22, 2026, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 26, 2026.

As of 5:00 p.m. New York City time, on June 26, 2026 (the “Expiration Date”), the aggregate principal amount listed below of the Existing Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in connection with the Exchange Offer.

Existing Notes Tenders

as of the Expiration Date Percentage of Total

Outstanding Principal

Amount of Existing Notes Terra Property Trust, Inc.’s

6.00% Senior Notes due

June 30, 2026



$36,208,750 66.4%



The consummation of the Exchange Offer is subject to, and conditioned upon, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set forth in the Company’s prospectus, which forms a part of the Registration Statement, that contains a more comprehensive description of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. served as the dealer manager for the Exchange Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the exchange agent and information agent for the Exchange Offer.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the securities described herein. The Exchange Offer may be made only pursuant to the terms and conditions of the prospectus and the other related materials.

About Terra Property Trust, Inc.

Terra Property Trust, Inc. is an externally managed real estate investment trust that originates, invests in, and manages loans and assets secured by commercial real estate across the United States and makes strategic real estate equity and non-real estate-related investments that align with its investment objectives and criteria. The Company’s objective is to continue to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders, primarily by earning high current income that allows for regular distributions and, in certain instances, benefiting from potential capital appreciation. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2016. The Company is externally advised by Terra REIT Advisors, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements