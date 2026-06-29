George Medicines appoints Brendan Walsh as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Technical Operations

Brendan Walsh brings more than 20 years of operational leadership to support George Medicines’ global commercial expansion of GMRx2





London, UK, Boston, MA, 29 June 2026 – George Medicines, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing significant unmet needs in cardiometabolic disease, today announces the appointment of Brendan Walsh as Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Technical Operations, effective immediately.

Brendan joins George Medicines with more than 20 years of leadership experience across global pharmaceutical supply chain, CMC, technical operations and outsourced manufacturing. His expertise spans a broad range of dose forms and pipeline development programs across diverse therapeutic areas. He has a proven track record of building high‑performing supply organizations, establishing virtual manufacturing networks and delivering complex, high‑profile product launches across Europe and international markets.

Brendan most recently served as European Supply Chain & Technical Director at Otsuka Pharmaceutical Europe Ltd., where he led regional supply chain and technical operations for the company’s commercial portfolio and pipeline assets. His responsibilities included end‑to‑end supply chain management, CMO selection and oversight, technology transfer and establishing supply chains for new product introductions. Prior to Otsuka, Brendan held senior leadership roles at Tanabe Pharma Europe, including General Manager / Head of Supply Chain, EMEA, where he established the company’s EMEA supply chain department and virtual manufacturing infrastructure. Earlier in his career, Brendan held technical and operational roles at GSK and Rhodia, spanning new product introduction, technology transfer and R&D.

Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of George Medicines, said: “Brendan joins George Medicines at a time of continued global expansion for our GMRx2 franchise, driven by multiple licensing and supply agreements around the world with major pharmaceutical partners. These partnerships are providing us with the global commercial footprint necessary to bring this important therapy to patients worldwide and Brendan’s deep expertise will be critical as we deepen our partnerships and scale GMRx2 internationally. We are delighted to welcome him to the George Medicines leadership team.”

Brendan Walsh, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain & Technical Operations at George Medicines, added: “Bringing an innovative therapy such as GMRx2 from late-stage development to global commercial scale requires seamless execution across complex supply networks. George Medicines is building an impressive portfolio of partnerships and I look forward to working with colleagues and partners in an effort to ensure we have a manufacturing network with the supply capabilities that can bring GMRx2 to patients who can benefit, wherever they live in the world.”

GMRx2 is George Medicines’ innovative single pill combination of three medicines, telmisartan, amlodipine and indapamide, for the treatment of hypertension, developed in three doses, including two doses that are lower than those currently available in single pill combinations. By leveraging a multi-mechanism approach and low doses, GMRx2 is designed to deliver the blood pressure-lowering benefits of a triple combination therapy early in the treatment pathway, with the known safety profiles of existing antihypertensive medicines.

To date, George Medicines has granted licensing and supply agreements for GMRx2 in Australia and New Zealand (Arrotex Pharmaceuticals), Brazil (Biolab Farmacêutica), Cananda, Mexico, Colombia and Central America (Bausch Health), Korea (Ahngook Pharmaceutical), South East Asia (Orient EuroPharma) and the United States (Azurity Pharmaceuticals), with further collaborations anticipated as part of the Company’s commitment to bring the value of this important medicine to patients globally.

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About GMRx2

GMRx2 is a combination tablet of telmisartan, an angiotensin II receptor blocker, amlodipine, a dihydropyridine calcium channel blocker and indapamide, a thiazide-like diuretic, available in three dosage forms – 10/1.25/0.625 mg; 20/2.5/1.25 mg and 40/5/2.5 mg.

Its development is backed by a comprehensive clinical program, including two pivotal Phase III studies, published in 2024 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and The Lancet.

In these trials the triple combination demonstrated significantly reduced blood pressure (BP) and improved BP control rates, when compared against dual therapy and against placebo. In both trials, tolerability was good, with no increase in withdrawal from treatment due to adverse events.

GMRx2 was investigated in the Nigerian VERONICA trial, which compared the triple combination with standard of care and reported better BP lowering among those receiving GMRx2, with good tolerability compared to the standard of care protocol.

A global trial led by The George Institute for Global Health and funded by the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC) Australia and the Brazilian Ministry of Health, investigating the potential of GMRx2 to significantly reduce the risk of recurrent stroke in people who have had intracerebral hemorrhage (the most severe type of stroke) completed in 2025. The study met the primary endpoint, with GMRx2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction of recurrent stroke compared to matching placebo. The safety profile of GMRx2 was generally consistent with the established safety profiles of the medicine and its individual components. Serious adverse events were comparable between the two groups, affecting 23.8% of patients in the GMRx2 group and 26.8% in the placebo group.

About George Medicines

George Medicines is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company addressing significant unmet need in the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases with innovative single-pill combinations of existing treatments, designed for a balance of efficacy and safety, with the potential to improve patient adherence. Multi-mechanism, single-pill combinations offer the potential to bring significant improvements in clinical outcomes with cardiometabolic disorders, including hypertension, which remain among the leading causes of premature death and disability worldwide.

George Medicines is an independent spin-out company from The George Institute for Global Health, one of the world’s leading medical research institutes with a focus on addressing global health inequity. The Company is backed by George Health, the commercial arm of The George Institute, and Brandon Capital, Australia’s leading life sciences venture capital firm.

For more information, please visit www.george-medicines.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements relating to George Medicines’ financial position and long-term outlook on its business, including the commercialization of its approved products and the clinical development of, regulatory filings for, and potential therapeutic and commercial potential. In addition, this press release also contains forward-looking statements relating to George Medicines’ growth and future operating results, discovery, development and commercialization of products, strategic alliances and intellectual property, as well as other matters that are not historical facts or information. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s current assumptions and expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors, specifically including George Medicines’ ability to successfully commercialize its approved products, successfully conduct preclinical and clinical development and obtain necessary regulatory approvals of drug candidates.

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