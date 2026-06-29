Vetty Named a 2026 North American Inspiring Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vetty, the one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform, today shared that it recently won a Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces Award for creating a culture built on trust, purpose and belonging. Notably, 2026 is the first time that Vetty has appeared on the list, following the recognition of CEO Jason Putnam as an Inspiring Leader in 2025.





The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, in partnership with Engagedly, honor and celebrate organizations that build environments where people feel valued, included and empowered to thrive. Winning organizations are workplaces where culture serves as a strategic and measurable driver of performance, resilience and long-term success.

Regarding Vetty, the judges cited the company’s commitment to well-being, inclusion and belonging, highlighting how its thoughtful and integrated people strategy has created a culture that is both intentional and operationally strong. At the same time, Vetty’s use of AI and automation has helped reduce ambiguity and streamline workflows, demonstrating a modern understanding of employee well-being while making space for connection to the company’s overall purpose.

Matt Manners, Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group, commented, “While organizations are under tremendous pressure to evolve as AI accelerates, the 2026 Top 100 North American Inspiring Workplaces honorees show that it is possible to maintain alignment between business goals and employee expectations. Vetty offered one such example, demonstrating a clear understanding of the connection that’s required to help people adapt and perform.”

Vetty CEO Jason Putnam echoed Manners’ sentiment and shared, “Organizations across every industry are navigating rapid change, making it more important than ever to foster cultures that create trust, alignment and accountability. At Vetty, we’ve believed from day one that culture is a competitive advantage because when people are empowered to do their best work, better outcomes follow—for our team, our customers and our business. This recognition reflects the intentional work our entire team has done to build that foundation.”

ABOUT VETTY

Vetty is a one-stop shop hiring acceleration platform that enables companies to expedite screening, credentialing, hiring, and onboarding of prospective candidates. Companies count on Vetty to accelerate the time from offer to active and deliver clearly measurable ROI. Learn more at https://vetty.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a30bc99-5d7b-4a08-9461-7104f957a9b1