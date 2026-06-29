OTC Markets Group Welcomes Surge Energy Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Surge Energy Inc. (TSX: SGY; OTCQX: SGYEF), an oil focused E&P company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Surge Energy Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited™ Market.

Surge Energy Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “SGYEF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on ***.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Surge Energy Inc.

Surge Energy is a leading intermediate Canadian public oil company that produces 24,000 boepd (89% light and medium gravity conventional crude oil). Surge has a dominant operational position in three of the top five most economic oil plays in North America, and its Sparky and SE Saskatchewan premium, low risk oil assets possess large reservoirs, low recovery factors, high netbacks, quick well payouts, and a significant 12+ year development drilling inventory. Surge offers investors a deep value opportunity to invest in a low risk conventional medium/light gravity public oil company with an attractive dividend and low payout ratio.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit ***.otcmarkets.com .