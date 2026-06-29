Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO), ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA), and Erasca, Inc. (ERAS) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

BitGo Holdings, Inc. (BTGO)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against BitGo Holdings, Inc. (“BitGo”) (NYSE: BTGO) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding the severity of risks that falling digital asset prices posed to BitGo’s business and financial performance. If you purchased BitGo shares and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/bitgo-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 7, 2026.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against ADMA Biologics, Inc. (“ADMA”) (NASDAQ: ADMA) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between August 9, 2024 and March 25, 2026 regarding ADMA’s business and financial practices. If you purchased ADMA shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/adma-biologics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 10, 2026.

Erasca, Inc. (ERAS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Erasca, Inc. (“Erasca”) (NASDAQ: ERAS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 14, 2025 and April 26, 2026 regarding ERAS-0015. If you purchased Erasca shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at at www.holzerlaw.com/case/erasca/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is August 10, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com