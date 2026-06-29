Koryx Copper Provides Further Drill Results for the Haib Copper Project in Southern Namibia

Highlights

Assay results reported for 15 drill holes comprising over 5,351m of infill drilling.

Consistent, wide intercepts up to 714m in width with CuEq Grades exceeding average MRE grade.

Pockets of higher-grade Au and Mo, and significant localised W (Tungsten) results.

Best 8 of 15 drill hole assay intersections as follows: HM138: 584m @ 0.34% CuEq (42ppm Mo, 0.040g/t Au) (0 – 584m)





incl. 72m @ 0.48% CuEq (0 – 72m)

and 128m @ 0.36% CuEq (136 – 264m)

and 170m @ 0.42% CuEq (306 – 476m) incl. 20m @ 0.70% CuEq

HM149: 428m @ 0.35% CuEq (56ppm Mo, 0.027g/t Au) (0-428m)







incl. 54m @ 0.53% CuEq (26 - 80m)

and 32m @ 0.70% CuEq (92 – 124m)

and 36m @ 0.31% CuEq (142 – 178m)

and 32m @ 0.46% CuEq (186 – 218m)

and 24m @ 0.51% CuEq (252 – 276m)

HM153: 714m @ 0.31% CuEq (101ppm Mo, 0.018g/t Au) (0 – 714m)





incl. 68m @ 0.54% CuEq (294 – 362m)

and 82m @ 0.41% CuEq (386 – 468m)

HM141: 582m @ 0.25% CuEq (51ppm Mo, 0.022g/t Au) (0 – 582m)





incl. 84m @ 0.52% CuEq (234 - 318m)

and 58m @ 0.39% CuEq (334 - 392m)

and 8m @ 0.63% CuEq (566 – 574m)

HMRC001: 243m @ 0.40% CuEq (98ppm Mo, 0.020g/t Au) (0 – 243m) HM137: 162m @ 0.46% CuEq (50ppm Mo, 0.034g/t Au) (6 – 168m) HM139: 65m @ 0.55% CuEq (32ppm Mo, 0.060g/t Au) (140 - 205m) HMRC002: 24m @ 0.68% CuEq (110ppm Mo, 0.016g/t Au) (92 -116m)



LUXEMBOURG, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper S.A. (TSX:KRY.V) (NSX:KYX) (OTCQB:KRYXF) (“Koryx” or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from 15 drill holes (5,351m) received as part of the ongoing infill and expansion drill program on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia.

The Haib deposit is a massive, disseminated porphyry copper (Cu) deposit with associated molybdenum (Mo) and gold (Au). Haib is envisaged to produce a Cu and Mo concentrate via large-scale open pit mining and mainly conventional crushing, milling and sulphide flotation with the potential for additional copper cathode production via oxide heap leaching. Ongoing process flow sheet optimization is aimed at improving project economics whilst reducing technical risk.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: “This is another excellent set of drill results from our ongoing 15-rig drill program. Very wide intersections at good grades exceeding 0.3% CuEq, and mostly starting from surface, indicates the potential for further improvements of our mineral resource. In conjunction with the recently announced process flow sheet enhancements, we expect the economics of the Haib project to improve significantly in the upcoming PFS which is on track to be published before the end of 2026.”

Figure 1: Plan view indicating recent drill hole locations. Results indicated in black are shown on the long section below

Figure 2. Long section showing fifteen drillhole intersections relative to the model for Cu mineralization

Discussion of Results

Target 1

HM135 was drilled as an infill hole in the northwest of Target 1, immediately south of the Volstruis River. Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations.

HM137 was drilled as an infill hole targeting the high-grade centre of Target 1 Cu mineralisation. Cu and Mo grades are in line with expectations. Notably, broad W intersections occur within the first 100m, including 4m at 0.12% W from 46m down the hole and a further 20m at 0.03% W. W has been intersected in several other Target 1 holes. Its presence is somewhat anomalous given that W is generally regarded as a proximal metal in porphyry systems. It’s presence in the upper portions of Target 1 holes remains under investigation.

HM139 is in the south of Target 1 and was drilled to test the southward extension and limit of Cu mineralisation. Results are significant with high-grade Cu-Au mineralisation intersected in the lower part of the hole, which was not encountered in previous drilling, and indicates a potential southward extension of Target 1 exceeding 100m. The hole was stopped in mineralisation due to rig limitations, with the final 8m returning 1.13% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au. The hole will be extended using a second rig in the coming months.

HM140 was drilled approximately 140m west of HM139 along the southern limit of Target 1. Good Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations, with combined elevated grades producing multiple CuEq intervals exceeding 0.3% at regular intervals down-hole. Au is known to be elevated in this part of Target 1, and HM140 confirms this, with two 2m samples returning approximately 1g/t Au, 4m @ 0.5g/t and two separate 6m intervals returning 0.1g/t and 0.2g/t Au respectively.

HM141 was drilled on the same section line as HM140 as an infill hole to close drill spacing in the centre of Target 1. Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations for this part of the deposit.

HM149 was positioned as an infill hole for resource conversion in the centre of Target 1. The results are consistent with expectations. Mo is relatively well developed from surface, peaking at ~350 m downhole before declining to low levels. W is also present, with intersections of 6 m at 0.01% W, 4 m at 0.09% W, and 2 m at 0.36% W.

MRC001 is the first reverse circulation hole completed at Haib, drilled as an infill hole in the southeast of Target 1. While intersection widths broadly match expectations, both Cu and Mo grades are above expectations.

Target 2

HM138 was drilled as an infill hole in the eastern central portion of Target 2. Cu results are excellent, with multiple wide CuEq intervals exceeding 0.36%. Au is the most significant outcome of this hole, with deeper portions returning 6m at 0.5g/t Au and a further 20m at 0.42g/t Au, the latter including a 2m sample at 1.13g/t Au and a 2m sample at 1.96 g/t Au. Thes two broader intersections represent the highest Au metal intersections recorded at Haib to date. Data density to the east and west of HM138 remains low, and the lateral extent of this Au-enrichment has not yet been established.

HM143 is located in the southern central portion of Target 2, with partial results previously reported. Cu grades are in line with expectations; however, wide, high-grade Mo mineralisation materially elevates the CuEq grade, producing intervals as wide as 230m at ≥0.34% CuEq containing narrower high-grade intervals within. Au is essentially absent.

HM144 was drilled in the northern central portion of Target 2 to test the possible surface expression of good intersections encountered at depth in nearby holes. Results indicate that HM144 is located outside the limit of economic Cu mineralisation in Target 2, with Mo practically absent.

HM153 is an infill hole drilled through the mid-depth mineralisation of Target 2. Results correlate well with the current resource model, with good to excellent Mo mineralisation maintained across the full drilled extent.

HMRC003 is an infill reverse circulation hole on the northern edge of Target 2. Cu results are in line with expectations and show strong correlation with the existing grade shell models.

Target 3

HM148 is an in-fill hole in the west of Target 4. This area is known to be well mineralised with respect to Mo, and the results reflect this. Overall, Cu and Mo assay results correlate well with the current grade shell model for Target 4.

HMRC002 is an infill reverse circulation hole drilled in Target 4 near the southern contact of the East-West Structural Zone (EWSZ). While Cu and Mo results are in line with expectations, the results do indicate that a minor positional adjustment to the EWSZ boundary will be required in the resource model, but this does not materially affect the mineralisation interpretation.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Au (g/t) HM135

Entire Hole 0 416 416 0.19 0.17 10 0.029 Main 0 48 48 0.39 0.36 9 0.045 Main 112 138 26 0.32 0.27 47 0.046 Including 116 120 4 0.53 0.46 106 0.048 HM137

Entire Hole 0 459 459 0.33 0.28 66 0.030 Main 6 168 162 0.46 0.42 50 0.034 Including 18 24 6 1.12 1.09 35 0.027 Including 40 50 10 0.68 0.63 35 0.050 Including 54 60 6 1.47 1.37 82 0.085 Including 94 96 2 1.01 0.93 99 0.063 Including 102 104 2 1.35 1.28 76 0.070 Including 136 140 4 0.87 0.80 87 0.055 Main 196 260 64 0.37 0.32 44 0.036 Including 238 242 4 0.86 0.75 90 0.108 Main 380 386 6 0.47 0.32 325 0.032 Main 444 456 12 0.34 0.20 339 0.025 HM138

Entire Hole 0 584 584 0.34 0.30 42 0.040 Main 0 72 72 0.48 0.42 103 0.031 Including 8 16 8 1.09 1.04 59 0.038 Including 54 58 4 0.96 0.85 100 0.103 Main 136 264 128 0.36 0.33 36 0.021 Including 164 168 4 1.62 1.47 319 0.050 Including 194 204 10 0.44 0.42 24 0.019 Including 258 262 4 0.91 0.86 77 0.035 Main 306 476 170 0.42 0.34 42 0.090 Including 328 334 6 0.64 0.28 7 0.500 Including 340 344 4 0.97 0.93 19 0.040 Including 354 362 8 0.57 0.50 66 0.060 Including 368 374 6 0.63 0.58 74 0.022 Including 404 424 20 0.70 0.39 28 0.423 Including 442 446 4 0.62 0.56 93 0.040 Main 508 514 6 0.51 0.48 54 0.024 HM139

Entire Hole 0 205 205 0.28 0.25 21 0.033 Main 140 205 65 0.55 0.49 32 0.060 Including 150 164 14 0.70 0.64 37 0.063 Including 196 204 8 1.13 1.02 18 0.139 HM140

Entire Hole 0 455 455 0.18 0.14 39 0.035 Main 46 54 8 0.38 0.19 347 0.084 Main 72 80 8 0.52 0.15 4 0.510 Main 100 110 10 0.39 0.22 10 0.220 Main 134 140 6 0.50 0.37 32 0.155 Main 278 346 68 0.30 0.28 43 0.012 Main 418 434 16 0.35 0.30 54 0.036 HM141

Entire Hole 0 582 582 0.25 0.21 51 0.022 Main 106 138 32 0.31 0.25 99 0.033 Including 106 112 6 0.63 0.52 135 0.075 Main 158 176 18 0.30 0.26 62 0.027 Main 184 210 26 0.31 0.26 66 0.027 Main 234 318 84 0.52 0.44 163 0.030 Including 234 244 10 0.65 0.58 120 0.038 Including 250 256 6 1.18 1.09 124 0.064 Including 270 274 4 1.23 1.14 158 0.054 Including 304 312 8 0.60 0.57 32 0.026 Main 334 392 58 0.39 0.36 34 0.028 Including 342 358 16 0.59 0.54 49 0.045 Main 566 574 8 0.63 0.59 45 0.036 HM142

Entire Hole 0 363 363 0.15 0.12 55 0.017 Main 160 202 42 0.36 0.26 220 0.029 Including 160 164 4 0.64 0.12 1,360 0.028 HM1433

Entire Hole 0 706 706 0.26 0.21 111 0.018 Main 16 22 6 0.43 0.26 378 0.040 Main 34 60 26 0.34 0.26 182 0.018 Main 112 226 114 0.34 0.20 335 0.021 Including 174 182 8 0.44 0.24 518 0.019 Including 208 226 18 0.66 0.30 945 0.026 Main 358 588 230 0.34 0.30 64 0.021 Including 410 436 26 0.51 0.43 156 0.026 Including 490 504 14 0.68 0.63 66 0.037 Including 532 536 4 0.53 0.49 75 0.027 Including 546 552 6 0.51 0.45 118 0.023 HM144 Entire Hole 0 211 211 0.13 0.12 16 0.009 HM148

Entire Hole 0 311 311 0.22 0.18 102 0.013 Main 62 74 12 0.33 0.24 227 0.017 Main 136 180 44 0.34 0.25 195 0.017 Including 136 138 2 0.89 0.12 2,070 0.013 Including 146 152 6 0.52 0.46 121 0.023 Main 224 232 8 0.39 0.37 21 0.019 Main 246 270 24 0.50 0.45 97 0.023 HM149

Entire Hole 0 428 428 0.35 0.31 56 0.027 Main 26 80 54 0.53 0.49 38 0.037 Including 32 34 2 1.17 1.11 77 0.057 Including 46 50 4 0.99 0.92 40 0.066 Including 66 72 6 0.82 0.78 24 0.047 Main 92 124 32 0.70 0.66 45 0.036 Including 104 108 4 1.75 1.67 55 0.084 Main 142 178 36 0.31 0.27 68 0.026 Main 186 218 32 0.46 0.41 65 0.031 Including 202 208 6 0.71 0.61 154 0.048 Including 210 212 2 1.70 1.63 93 0.048 Main 252 276 24 0.51 0.45 88 0.042 Including 256 260 4 0.72 0.64 119 0.059 Including 262 268 6 0.66 0.60 76 0.043 Including 272 276 4 0.66 0.59 58 0.063 Main 304 312 8 0.49 0.26 548 0.035 Including 308 312 4 0.54 0.16 1,002 0.021 Main 388 398 10 0.31 0.28 13 0.025 Main 412 422 10 0.39 0.37 20 0.028 HM153

Entire Hole 0 714 714 0.31 0.26 101 0.018 Main 2 42 40 0.33 0.25 156 0.020 Main 70 90 20 0.46 0.38 180 0.029 Main 96 120 24 0.30 0.26 84 0.020 Main 144 172 28 0.30 0.26 51 0.021 Main 200 268 68 0.33 0.29 51 0.017 Main 294 362 68 0.54 0.43 263 0.021 Including 304 322 18 0.93 0.72 542 0.027 Including 328 344 16 0.53 0.36 410 0.025 Main 386 468 82 0.41 0.32 204 0.023 Main 532 556 24 0.32 0.25 155 0.019 Main 658 664 6 0.56 0.51 97 0.030 HMRC001

Entire Hole 0 243 243 0.40 0.35 98 0.020 Main 4 16 12 0.81 0.74 128 0.024 Including 10 14 4 1.07 0.98 196 0.028 Main 32 240 208 0.40 0.35 100 0.020 Including 46 52 6 0.63 0.54 201 0.017 Including 124 130 6 0.73 0.61 302 0.025 Including 136 144 8 0.60 0.51 171 0.033 Including 164 168 4 0.58 0.49 193 0.023 Including 194 198 4 0.63 0.58 70 0.029 Including 236 240 4 0.52 0.49 22 0.027 HMRC002

Entire Hole 0 243 243 0.15 0.13 31 0.013 Main 92 116 24 0.68 0.63 110 0.016 Including 108 116 8 1.13 1.09 112 0.010 Main 126 146 20 0.31 0.25 130 0.023 HMRC003

Entire Hole 0 138 138 0.29 0.27 45 0.010 Main 0 76 76 0.37 0.33 69 0.011 Including 36 46 10 0.61 0.58 61 0.012

True widths are unknown. Widths are interval widths and not true widths. The reported intervals are calculated using the following parameters: Only CuEq (%) was used to determine the intervals. The target composite grade is ≥0.30% CuEq. Composites start and end with samples ≥0.30% CuEq. Grades between 0.20% and 0.30% are included in interval but generally constitute <40% of the interval. Consecutive samples between 0.20% and 0.30% should be fewer than 5 samples (10m). Grades below 0.20% are included but generally constitute <20% of the interval. Consecutive grades <0.2% should be fewer than 2 samples (4m). Mineral Resource (MRE) copper equivalent (CuEq%) values have been calculated using commodity type and price considering the relevant recovery rate. The following metal prices were used Cu US$4.54/lb; Mo US$22.68/lb; Au US$4,000/oz along with the following recoveries indicated from test work, Cu 89%; Mo 65% and Au 50%. The CuEq was then calculated using CuEq = [(Cu grade/100 * 0.89 Cu recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb) + (Mo ppm/1000000 * 0.65 Mo recovery * 2204.62 * $22.68 Mo price/lb) + (Au grade * 0.50 Au recovery * 4000 Au price/oz / 31.1035)] / [0.89 Cu Recovery * 2204.62 * $4.54 Cu price/lb] Partial results previously reported

Qualified Persons

Mr. Dean Richards Pr.Sci.Nat., MGSSA – BSc. (Hons) Geology is the Qualified Person for the Haib Copper Project and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400190/08).Mr. Richards is independent of the Company and its mineral properties and is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Koryx Copper S.A.

Koryx Copper S.A. is a Luxembourg domiciled copper development Company focused on advancing its 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large copper porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with significant gold and molybdenum credits and a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators.

More than 140,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975), Teck (2014) and Koryx Copper (2021-2026). Extensive further drilling, metallurgical testing and various technical studies have been completed at Haib. Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide milling and flotation copper project with additional heap leach potential.

Mineralisation at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment. Haib is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world. Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralisation and alteration features typical of these deposits.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the technical report titled “March 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate Haib Copper Project, Namibia, National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report” dated effective March 16, 2026. The report and other information are available on the Company's website at www.koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additional information is also available by contacting the Company:

Julia Becker

Corporate Communications

jbecker@koryxcopper.com

+1-604-785-0850

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future or prospects of the Haib project or the Company, including prospective production rates and life-of-mine, the timing of publishing a PFS, the commencement of trading of the Shares under the new Company name, and the effective date of the new CUSIP and ISIN assigned to the Shares. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect ", "is expected ", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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