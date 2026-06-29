Prime Unicorn™ 30 Index Licensed to RiverNorth Capital Management for New Closed-End Funds

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lagniappe Labs LLC, provider of the Prime Unicorn™ Index family, including the Prime Unicorn™ Composite Index and the Prime Unicorn™ 30 Index, today announced that it has licensed the Prime Unicorn™ 30 Index to RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC (“RiverNorth”) for use in innovative closed-end funds. This licensing agreement enables RiverNorth to launch funds that seek to provide investors with exposure to the performance of top U.S. venture-backed private companies valued at $1 billion or more, commonly known as unicorns.



The Prime Unicorn™ Composite Index, first launched in 2017, is the leading benchmark for U.S. venture-backed unicorns. It is a modified market capitalization index that tracks the share price performance of private U.S. companies valued at $1 billion or higher. Drawing from both primary financing rounds and secondary market data, the index currently includes 225 components and offers daily tracking, serving as a tool for financial product creation, performance benchmarking, competitive intelligence, and fair value assessments. The Prime Unicorn™ 30 Index, a focused subset, measures the performance of the 30 highest-valued unicorns, providing targeted exposure to market leaders in disruptive technologies and emerging industries.



Under the agreement, RiverNorth has licensed the Prime Unicorn™ 30 Index for its creation of listed closed-end funds, including the RiverNorth Long Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. and RiverNorth Short Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. (both pending regulatory approval).



“This licensing marks an exciting milestone in making private market exposure more accessible to a broader range of investors,” said Ross Barrett, Co-Founder of Lagniappe Labs LLC. “RiverNorth's expertise in closed-end funds aligns perfectly with our mission to provide transparent, data-driven benchmarks for unicorn investments. We're thrilled to partner with them to bring this innovative product to market.”



RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC, a pioneer in closed-end fund strategies, specializes in opportunistic investments across alternative asset classes. With this licensing, RiverNorth continues its tradition of offering unique vehicles that bridge public and private markets, designed to allow investors to gain synthetic exposure to high-growth private companies without direct venture capital commitments.



For more information on the Prime Unicorn Index, visit www.primeunicornindex.com. Details on RiverNorth's funds can be found in their SEC filings, and by visiting www.rivernorth.com/unicornfunds



About Lagniappe Labs LLC and the Prime Unicorn Index Family

Lagniappe Labs LLC owns and maintains the Prime Unicorn Index family, a leading benchmark for U.S. unicorn companies. Launched by a team with extensive experience in venture capital valuations, the index supports financial innovation and provides insights into private market dynamics. For licensing opportunities, email contact@primeunicornindex.com.



About RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC

RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC is an independent investment manager and closed-end fund expert specializing in opportunistic strategies and structures built to exploit market inefficiencies. Founded in 2000, RiverNorth manages $4.9 billion of assets in registered funds, private funds and separately managed accounts. Visit www.rivernorth.com for more information.

Each of RiverNorth Long Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. (the “Long Fund”) and RiverNorth Short Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. (the “Short Fund” and, together with the Long Fund, the “Funds”) have filed registration statements (including preliminary prospectuses) on Form N-2 (File No. 333-288805 and File No. 333- 288804) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offerings to which this free writing prospectus relates. Before you invest in either the Long Fund or the Short Fund, you should read the preliminary prospectus in the relevant registration statement and the other documents the Long Fund and the Short Fund have filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Funds and the offerings. You can get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectuses may be obtained by contacting Lucid Capital Markets, LLC, 570 Lexington Avenue, 40th Floor, New York, New York 10022, telephone: (646)-362-0256, or by emailing prospectus@lucidcm.com, or by calling 800.646.0148, Option 1, or emailing unicorns@rivernorth.com. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Long Fund and the Short Fund before investing. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. An investment in the Long Fund or the Short Fund is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss. Please see the “RISKS” section of the applicable preliminary prospectus. RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC, the investment adviser for each of the Funds, is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC.



RiverNorth Long Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. Registration Statement

RiverNorth Short Prime Unicorn Fund I, Inc. Registration Statement



The information in each preliminary prospectus and this Presentation is not complete and may be changed.

Contact:

Corporate

Michael Ostendorff

Director of Sales

Prime Unicorn Index

michael@primeunicornindex.com

(646) 290-9254