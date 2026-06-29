NN, Inc. Announces Significant New Awards for its NVIDIA Data Center Liquid Cooled Products Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (“NN” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies with six sigma quality, today provided an update on its rapidly growing Data Center business. NN’s combined Data Center and Electric Grid business is already its 2nd largest business, with a further goal to grow the business into the Company’s largest business by sales. The Data Center & Electric Grid end markets are top targeted growth markets for the Company along with Medical products and Defense and Electronics products.

NN has secured a significant amount of additional 2026 immediate-supply awards for liquid cooling products that go into NVIDIA AI data center racks. The new awards in this announcement are additive to prior communicated awards and greatly increase the size of NN’s liquid cooling product portfolio for AI data center racks.

NN is on its way to having 52 dedicated machines to make liquid cooled products for its data center business. 50 machines will be dedicated production lines and an additional 2 machines will be dedicated to making samples for new business. NN has already pre-sold 100% of the production capacity. NN is continuing to prospect globally and is using its global business development team and global machining footprint to prospect for additional business in this fast-growing area. In 2026, NN has attended Data Center tradeshows in the United States, Europe, and China.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer of NN, Inc. commented, "The liquid-cooled AI data center market is one of our targeted end markets for growth. We announced the successful launch of a new product line in Q1 2026. It is a custom-designed, stainless-steel product line for the liquid-cooled data center market. Since then, we have secured multiple AI data center awards, have invested in an initial complement of 17 next-generation, high-speed, high-precision CNC machines at our Wuxi, China plant, and began production. We have a big set of data center products already but we are just beginning. We make products that go into both the electrical system and cooling system for Data Centers and produce these products in multiple plant locations.

Today, we are pleased to announce that we have tripled the size of the liquid cooling product line that just launched in Q1 2026. Specifically, we have secured another set of multi-year, multi-product awards for stainless-steel cooling products for the NVIDIA supply chain. NN is now underway with procuring an additional 30 new machine centers on top of the 17 new CNC machine centers we previously announced. Additionally, we have successfully repurposed and retooled 5 automotive CNC production centers to become dedicated data center production. We have a strategic goal to rotate out of commodity auto products and this accelerates the achievement of that objective.”

Bevis continued, “We are building a meaningful position in the global supply chain for liquid cooled AI systems. The Wuxi plant had approximately 200 CNC machine centers before successfully entering the data center business. These additional 47 machine centers bring the total in that plant to approximately 250 CNC machine centers when this expansion is complete. We have large aspirations with our global footprint, and the industry needs NN to scale up and supply more. The AI data center liquid cooling industry is scaling very rapidly, and we are participating in the global data center buildout. This is a natural product fit as we are experienced veterans in pressurized fluid management, stainless steel part production, exceptional repetitive quality levels at high volumes, electropolishing, abrasive flow machining, debris-free and leak-free products, and fast innovation.

We have a dedicated company effort to grow Data Center products, and we are happy to have secured our next set of new awards. This expansion and ramp up is underway now during Q2 2026 and will be additive to our 2026 sales. Based on equipment lead times, the 47th new machine will be installed in November 2026. We are underway prospecting for additional awards and developing new products. As mentioned, the 47 new machines in this announcement will go into NN’s Wuxi, China plant and it will be supplying parts into NVIDIA’s Asia supply chain in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. NN’s Wuxi China plant is a global low-cost plant that is well known in the metal part making industry. It is in an ideal location for supplying the metal parts that go into the global supply chain for AI data center racks. We believe these data center racks which are being produced in Asia are coming back to the US and being installed in data centers being built in the United States AI market.”

Bevis concluded, “As next generation supply chain decisions are being made in the data center industry, NN intends to use its global footprint of machining plants to participate further. This is a multi-billion market that is scaling up right now, and these computing racks are the hardware behind the expanding use of AI and cloud computing. These new awards fit within NN’s previously issued new wins guidance for achieving $80 to $90 million of accretive new business during 2026. We will combine this new information along with other information and adjust 2026 and 2027 sales and EBITDA guidance, if needed, during NN’s next business and guidance update when we release Q2 earnings in early August. We look forward to discussing this big advancement during that time.”

About NN’s Fluid Management Products

NN is a leader in precision fluid management products for over 40 years. The Company makes precision metal fluid management components including valve body, socket body, valve seat, sealing seat, needle, plunger, plug base, socket base, guides, and threaded connector parts. Given its long-term expertise, NN can make these products in a variety of manners across high-mix, medium-speed single spindle machines as well as high-volume, high-speed production with multi-spindle machines and rotary transfer systems. It makes these products in-house in its plants in China, Europe, South America, and North America. NN makes these products today and has for decades under multi-year contracts for many of the top OEMs in the world. The goal is leak-free, debris-free products that never fail during the life of the equipment.

NN's existing liquid management products precisely fit the requirements of data center applications, and the demanding performance and quality requirements of AI data center and cloud customers are a direct use of the Company’s existing capabilities. Furthermore, next generation computing designs require even higher power use and even higher heat generation, which will lead to next-generation liquid-cooled computing systems and components. The Company can already make products that are advanced beyond today’s requirements. NN has delivered six sigma quality, micron-level tolerance parts for combustion engines for decades. The Company’s decades of global experience and footprint are directly applicable to this new area.

About NN

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and China. For more information about the Company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future growth of NN’s liquid-cooled AI data center business, the procurement and timing of additional machines to support the liquid-cooled AI data center business, NN’s aspirations , the size and future outlook of the data center market, NN’s competitive position in the data center market, , expected new business wins for 2026, the Company’s 2026 performance and other statements that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project”, “achieve,” “growth,” “enable,” “improve,” or the negative of these terms, and similar words, phrases or expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside of management’s control and that may cause actual results to be materially different from such statements. Such factors include, among others, general economic conditions and economic conditions in the industrial sector; competitive influences; risks that current customers will commence or increase captive production; risks of capacity underutilization; quality issues; inflationary pressures and material changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, supply chain shortages and disruptions, the availability of labor and labor distributions along the supply chain; our dependence on certain major customers, some of whom are not parties to long-term agreements (and/or are terminable on short notice); the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as expansion of end markets and product officers; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; the restrictions contained in our debt agreements; the level of our indebtedness and our ability to obtain financing at favorable rates, if at all, or to refinance existing debt as it matures; our ability to secure, maintain or enforce patents or other appropriate protections for our intellectual property; the impact on climate change on our operations; economic, social and geopolitical instability, military conflict, current fluctuation, and other risks of doing business outside of the United States; and uncertainty of government policies and actions in respect to global trade and tariffs, including the potential impacts of tariffs on the United States economy, the economy of other countries in which we conduct operations and our industry, cyber liability or potential liability for breaches of our or our service providers’ information technology systems or business operations disruptions. The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” included in the Company’s filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. The Company qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Investor Relations:

Joseph Caminiti

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870