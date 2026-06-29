Aurora Mobile's EngageLab Announces Launch of Silent Auth to Elevate Identity Verification for the Global Market

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services, today announced that its AI-first customer engagement platform, EngageLab, officially launched "Silent Auth", an advanced passwordless authentication solution designed to complement existing SMS OTP services and elevate identity verification for the global market.

While SMS OTP remains a highly effective and reliable standard for routine registrations, logins, and daily verifications, evolving global regulations and high-sensitivity transactions - such as fund transfers, password resets, and account recovery - now increasingly require an additional layer of security. To fill this gap without disrupting existing setups, EngageLab introduces Silent Auth.

Silent Auth is not designed to replace SMS OTP, but to complete what OTP cannot cover alone in high-stakes scenarios. Utilizing Carrier Direct Connection, this solution seamlessly verifies the match between the user's phone number, SIM card, and device (MobileID) in the background within milliseconds. EngageLab Silent Auth is now available across 36 countries on 5 continents, enabling users to complete identity verification with zero input.

Not only does this frictionless experience boost registration and login conversions by an average of 20-30%, but its end-to-end hashed data transmission strictly aligns with global privacy and financial regulations, such as CCPA and regional banking mandates like BSP Circular 1213.





Silent Auth provides a more dependable approach to phone-based authentication across three key use cases:

Faster Registration and Login: By removing SMS verification steps, the platform confirms user identity through carrier network authentication, reducing drop-off caused by SMS delays and significantly improving first-step conversion rates.



By removing SMS verification steps, the platform confirms user identity through carrier network authentication, reducing drop-off caused by SMS delays and significantly improving first-step conversion rates. Secure Verification for High-Risk Operations: During sensitive actions such as transfers or password changes, the system provides real-time SIM Swap Detection to validate the relationship between the phone number and its active SIM. This ensures critical operations are initiated by the real account owner, reducing financial risks and Account Takeover (ATO) fraud without adding extra steps.



During sensitive actions such as transfers or password changes, the system provides real-time SIM Swap Detection to validate the relationship between the phone number and its active SIM. This ensures critical operations are initiated by the real account owner, reducing financial risks and Account Takeover (ATO) fraud without adding extra steps. Marketing Fraud Prevention: During registration or campaign participation, the carrier network verifies the authenticity of the mobile number to confirm real SIM users, effectively blocking virtual numbers, emulators, and automated scripts to protect marketing budgets and ROI.



Importantly, Silent Auth runs alongside businesses' existing OTP infrastructure. It verifies most users silently, and for anyone it cannot reach, the system seamlessly utilizes SMS OTP as an automated Fallback Channel. Together, this "Silent Auth + OTP" synergy ensures near-100% verification coverage. Businesses can upgrade their security seamlessly - no migration, no risk, just a powerful compliance and user experience upgrade right where it is needed most.

In the wave of global expansion, seamless user experience and strict security compliance should not be a trade-off. The launch of Silent Auth not only enriches EngageLab’s omnichannel customer engagement portfolio but also reinforces Aurora Mobile’s commitment to providing global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent solutions. Looking ahead, EngageLab will continue to leverage advanced technologies to help businesses build stronger, trust-based customer relationships and accelerate global growth. To learn more about Silent Auth or to book a free demo, please visit the EngageLab website.

About EngageLab

EngageLab is an AI-first customer engagement platform that helps you build stronger customer relationships with AI agents, unified customer data, and reliable delivery across channels.



For more information, please contact: marketing@engagelab.com

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services. The Company is dedicated to empowering global enterprises with stable, efficient, and intelligent customer interaction solutions. Leveraging its first-mover advantage in mobile messaging, Aurora Mobile has evolved into a comprehensive platform that integrates Omnichannel Engagement, AI-Driven Marketing, Advanced AI Customer Support, and Frictionless Identity Security. Through its flagship brand EngageLab and its robust AI infrastructure GPTBots.ai, the Company helps businesses achieve seamless customer reach, automate complex marketing journeys, and optimize service efficiency with AI agents, accelerating digital transformation for clients worldwide.



For more information, please visit: https://www.aurora-mobile.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Aurora Mobile's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Aurora Mobile may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Aurora Mobile's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Aurora Mobile's strategies; Aurora Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Aurora Mobile's ability to attract and retain customers; its ability to develop and effectively market data solutions, and penetrate the existing market for developer services; its ability to transition to the new advertising-driven SAAS business model; its ability to maintain or enhance its brand; the competition with current or future competitors; its ability to continue to gain access to mobile data in the future; the laws and regulations relating to data privacy and protection; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Aurora Mobile undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Aurora Mobile Limited

E-mail: ir@aurora-mobile.com

Christensen Advisory

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

E-mail: Xiaoyan.Su@christensencomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/331a66a1-27a2-40b8-9342-bc69c9ce1b06