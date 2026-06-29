Sable Identifies a Strong 2.6 km Chargeability-Conductivity Anomaly at the Zorro Project, San Juan, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE | OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to report the results of a recently completed Induced Polarization (IP) survey conducted at its Zorro Project in San Juan, Argentina.

The Company completed 17.8 km of IP distributed along four east-west-oriented lines covering the main Zorro airborne magnetic anomaly and the known target areas (Zorro Copper, Zorro North, and Zorro Breccia, Figure 1). The survey successfully identified a strong, coherent chargeability-conductivity anomaly extending for at least 2.6 km along the eastern margin of the main magnetic anomaly (Figure 2).

The newly identified geophysical feature represents a significant target within the Zorro district and will be tested during the Company's inaugural drill program, planned to commence in mid-July.

Highlights

17.8 km IP survey completed over the central portion of the Zorro district.

Strong chargeability and conductivity anomalies were outlined close to the eastern limit of the magnetic diorite stock, near its contact with Paleozoic siliciclastic host rocks.

The IP anomaly is consistently exceeding 50mV/V on all four lines extending for at least 2.6 km in strike length.

The southern portion of the anomaly is spatially associated with the Zorro Breccia target.

Chargeability and conductivity match with each other and show a vertical and deeply rooted geometry, remaining open to depths >800 m. This geometry suggests association with mineralized intrusions or breccias. The geophysical anomalies are open to the south, projecting towards the recently optioned "El Acero" property and towards the large polymetallic breccia system of Chinchillones within the Minsud/South32 Chita Valley project.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, commented, "The new IP data adds an important layer of information to our ongoing drill target definition work and further strengthens our confidence in the scale and exploration potential of the Zorro intrusive-related mineral system. The size, continuity, and depth extent of this feature make it a compelling target and an important component of our upcoming inaugural drill program."





Figure 1. Plan view of the Zorro regional RTP magnetic anomaly showing the

location of IP lines (in black). Rock samples with copper values highlighting

the main targets Zorro Copper and Zorro North.

Discussion of the Induced Polarization Survey

Quantec Geosciences was engaged by Sable to conduct a 17.8 km Induced Polarization survey across the main Zorro magnetic anomaly and the known, outcropping mineralized zones, distributed over four E-W-oriented lines (6,200N, 6,800N, 7,400N, and 8,800N).





Figure 2. Oblique view of the Zorro project, looking north, showing the RTP magnetic anomaly in the background and vertical chargeability sections along the four surveyed lines with well-developed highs on the east, and with the locations of the known targets for reference.

The survey revealed shallow chargeability and conductivity anomalies for Zorro North and Zorro Copper as expected for outcropping sulphide mineralization in an intrusive cupola setting. However, the most interesting result of the IP survey is the discovery of a strong and consistent chargeability/conductivity anomaly located along the eastern margin of the main magnetic anomaly. The IP anomaly trends approximately NNE and is recorded across all four IP lines where it consistently exceeds 50mV/V over a distance of at least 2.6 km (Figure 2).

Both the chargeability and conductivity IP anomalies are steeply dipping to subvertical and remain open at depths approaching 800m. Along the southern-most IP line (6,200N), the Zorro Breccia target is spatially located on the western margin of the IP anomaly, suggesting a connection between the outcropping breccia and a much larger mineralized intrusion or breccia system at depth (Figure 3). The consistent spatial coincidence between breccias, intrusions, and rock sample Cu-Au anomalies identified by Sable to date, suggests that the IP features may be related to mineralization and the larger scale magmatic-hydrothermal system observed at the Zorro Project.





Figure 3. Cross-section from west to east along 6,200N line, showing

the chargeability (above) and modeled conductivity from resistivity (below),

highlighting the position of the outcropping magmatic-hydrothermal Zorro breccia.

The close spatial relationship suggests that these features are likely associated.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza with analyses carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The samples contained in this news release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish), the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. ALS additionally collects a subsample from the coarse reject to be analyzed by Terraspec with spectral data sent to AISIRIS Australia to be processed and interpreted.

Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

ABOUT THE ZORRO PROJECT

Sable has recently consolidated the 8,460 ha Zorro Project through the signing of option agreements and the staking of open ground. Zorro is located in the Frontal Cordillera of San Juan province, directly north of Minsud/South32’s Chita Valley Project, which includes two copper and polymetallic deposits: the Chinchillones deposit1 containing indicated resources of 188 Mt @ 0.41% CuEq (0.25% Cu, 0.11 g/t Au, 10.6 g/t Ag, 36 ppm Mo, 0.16% Zn) and inferred resources of 573 Mt @ 0.36% CuEq (0.22% Cu, 0.09 g/t Au, 9.0 g/t Ag, 93 ppm Mo, 0.11% Zn); and the Chita South Porphyry Deposit1 containing indicated resources of 33.1 Mt @ 0.43% Cu and inferred resources of 8.6 Mt @ 0.40% Cu. Sable’s Don Julio Project, which includes four active porphyry targets (Gringa, Morro, Punta Cana, and Tocota), is located 21 km west of Zorro.

The potential of the Zorro Project was recognized through Sable’s regional target generation program. The project contains a number of mineral occurrences with associated historical workings, spatially surrounding a strong magnetic anomaly measuring some 7 km by 4 km, which appears to be sourced to a diorite stock that intrudes Carboniferous sediments and Permo-Triassic granites typical of the Argentine Frontal Cordillera in the San Juan region.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable’s focus is on developing its large portfolio of new Greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (>141,000 ha), incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, Cerro Negro, and Zorro projects in San Juan province, Argentina, and the Copper Queen, Copper Prince, and Core Mountain properties in British Columbia (21,038 ha).

For further information, please contact:

Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at ruben.padilla@sableresources.com or +1 (520) 488-2520

Related link: sableresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable’s management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.



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1 Mineral Resources Data from the Chita Valley Project was obtained from Minsud Resources Corp.’s website – www.minsud.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3096c4bd-fa7b-4822-90cf-d032ab42a538

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8812e94-eba3-4abf-ba1a-df11d6dcac75

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d892bb59-044f-4491-851b-9ec323492520