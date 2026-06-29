Zelluna ASA: Mandatory notification of trade – Return of lent shares following Private Placement

Oslo, 29 June 2026: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Zelluna ASA (the "Company") on 18 June 2026 regarding completion of a private placement of 3,143,958 new shares at a subscription price of NOK 18.50 per share (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the Private Placement, Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse and Gjelsten Holding AS entered into a share lending agreement with ABG Sundal Collier ASA, acting as manager (the “Manager”), and the Company, to facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement of shares allocated to investors in the Private Placement (the "SLA").

Further reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by the Company today, 29 June 2026, regarding the registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement.

Following registration of the new share capital, the Manager will pursuant to the SLA, re-deliver 2,469,693 shares in the Company to Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse, a foundation closely associated with Anders Tuv (Chairman of the Board of the Company). See the attached PDMR form for further information. Upon settlement of the SLA, Radforsk Investeringsstiftelse will hold a total of 2,631,855 shares in the Company, equal to 8.95% of the shares and votes in the Company, thereby passing the 5% substantial shareholding disclosure threshold.

Furthermore, the Manager will pursuant to the SLA, re-deliver 674,265 shares in the Company to Gjelsten Holding AS. Upon settlement of the SLA, Gjelsten Holding AS will hold a total of 1,677,134 shares in the Company, equal to 5.70% of the shares and votes in the Company, thereby passing the 5% substantial shareholding disclosure threshold.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the EU Market Abuse Regulation) and section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





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