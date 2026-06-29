Digital Biomanufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 73.35 Billion by 2035, Growing at 12.24% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Digital Biomanufacturing Market Size was valued at USD 23.16 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 73.35 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 12.24% during 2026–2035. The market is driven by increasing adoption of AI-powered bioprocess optimization, digital twins, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and Industry 4.0 technologies across pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing.





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AI-Driven Bioprocess Optimization and Industry 4.0 Integration to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market is poised for exceptional growth in the future due to the continued transition from legacy manufacturing infrastructure to digital biomanufacturing solutions that provide agility, scalability and lower capital expenditure. As decentralised production and digital transformation accelerate across all major industry segments, organisations will increasingly find that cloud-based, on-demand biomanufacturing infrastructure is operationally superior. AI-driven analytics and digital twins will enable faster decision-making, better yield efficiencies, and improved regulatory compliance across global biologics manufacturing operations.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Biologics

WuXi AppTec

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Bristol Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Siemens AG

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Emerson Electric

Honeywell International

Dassault Systèmes

SAP SE

Global Digital Biomanufacturing Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global digital biomanufacturing market in 2025, representing 38.45% of the market, owing to its robust biopharmaceutical manufacturing base and advanced digital infrastructure. By 2025, more than 60% of FDA-regulated biologics facilities in the region had adopted advanced process analytical technology and 40% of federally supported biomanufacturing projects had used digital twins, automation and AI-driven process optimisation to enhance yield consistency and regulatory compliance.

The U.S. Digital Biomanufacturing Market size was valued at USD 6.99 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 19.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.60% during the forecast period 2025 – 2035. North America is the largest shareholder in the country, driven by advanced biopharmaceutical infrastructure, adoption of AI-enabled bioprocess automation and rising demand for biologics and cell and gene therapies that will continue to fuel the digital biomanufacturing expansion.

The Europe Digital Biomanufacturing Market size was valued at USD 6.25 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 18.72 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.61% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. Europe is emerging as a key and growing market at a steady rate with strong regulatory framework and manufacturing policies driven by sustainability. According to the European Commission’s Digital Europe Programme, over 65% of EU pharmaceutical and biotech companies have digitalized their production processes, and the GDPR still influences the selection and deployment architecture of DCaaS providers across the region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of about 14.48% between 2026 and 2035 owing to the rapid growth of biopharmaceutical manufacturing in China, India, Japan, South Korea and South-east Asia. According to the Asian Development Bank, over 60% of manufacturing companies in East and South-east Asia have adopted Industry 4.0 technologies. Over 70% of APAC nations have bioeconomy digitalisation policies in place that will drive the uptake of biomanufacturing platforms through to 2035.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Offering

Software & Platforms led the market share with revenue of 52.35% in 2025, due to the high adoption of manufacturing execution systems, electronic batch records, and data integration platforms enabling real-time monitoring and regulatory compliance. The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 16.03% during 2026–2035, owing to the rising demand for implementation, integration, and managed services as organisations depend on third-party providers for the deployment and validation of AI technologies across biomanufacturing operations across the globe.

By Type

Manufacturing Execution & Electronic Batch Records accounted for the largest share with 30.80% revenue in 2025, owing to the need for compliance, batch traceability, and production standardisation across biopharmaceutical facilities. AI, Machine Learning & Advanced Analytics is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 19.28% over the forecast period 2026-2035 on account of the rising adoption of intelligent bioprocess optimisation, predictive modelling and digital twin platforms that enable faster decision-making, higher yields and lower production costs across the globe in biologics manufacturing.

By Application

The Commercial GMP Manufacturing Execution segment held the dominant market share of 36.75% in the market in 2025 due to the large-scale biologics production, regulatory compliance requirements, and the widespread adoption of MES and electronic batch record solutions. Technology Transfer & Facility Digitalisation is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 16.38% during the forecast period 2026-2035 owing to the increasing scale-up of biologics from R&D to commercial manufacture and the increasing adoption of cloud platforms, digital twins, and connected manufacturing systems globally.

By End User

Pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies contributed 58.90% revenue in 2025 owing to high AI investment, large scale biologics manufacturing infrastructure and increased demand for cell and gene therapies. The fastest CAGR, 16.18%, during the forecast period of 2026-2035 is anticipated for CMOs & CDMOs due to the increasing trend of outsourcing the manufacturing of biologics and the rapid adoption of digital twins, real-time monitoring and advanced analytics for agile and cost-efficient global production.

Recent Industry Developments in Digital Biomanufacturing

2025: Roche expanded implementation of digital pathology and AI-based diagnostic tools to advance its precision medicine manufacturing processes globally.

Roche expanded implementation of digital pathology and AI-based diagnostic tools to advance its precision medicine manufacturing processes globally. 2024: Sartorius AG upgraded its bioprocessing portfolio by integrating sensors, automation technologies, and data-driven laboratory solutions to enhance biomanufacturing efficiency.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BIOPROCESS DIGITALIZATION & AUTOMATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across manufacturing execution systems and elastic scaling capability across pharmaceutical and biotechnology deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across manufacturing execution systems and elastic scaling capability across pharmaceutical and biotechnology deployments globally. AI & MACHINE LEARNING BIOPROCESS OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you evaluate AI-driven bioprocess investment trends and advanced analytics platform competitive positioning across global digital biomanufacturing markets.

– helps you evaluate AI-driven bioprocess investment trends and advanced analytics platform competitive positioning across global digital biomanufacturing markets. CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING & PAT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you analyze continuous bioprocessing facility expansion and real-time release testing platform deployment across diverse biopharmaceutical industry verticals globally.

– helps you analyze continuous bioprocessing facility expansion and real-time release testing platform deployment across diverse biopharmaceutical industry verticals globally. CLOUD-BASED BIOMANUFACTURING & INDUSTRY 4.0 ADOPTION METRICS – helps you uncover growth in cloud biomanufacturing platform adoption and enterprise flexibility-driven deployment architecture preferences across global biologics operations.

– helps you uncover growth in cloud biomanufacturing platform adoption and enterprise flexibility-driven deployment architecture preferences across global biologics operations. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DATA INTEGRITY METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in GMP-compliant digital biomanufacturing investment and data integrity requirement-driven regional infrastructure development across regulated pharmaceutical and biotechnology verticals.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in GMP-compliant digital biomanufacturing investment and data integrity requirement-driven regional infrastructure development across regulated pharmaceutical and biotechnology verticals. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIGITAL BIOMANUFACTURING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI infrastructure investment scale and enterprise biologics digitalization partnership development globally.

Digital Biomanufacturing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 23.16 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 73.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.24% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Offering (Software & Platforms, Hardware & Connected Equipment, Services)

• By Type (Manufacturing Execution & Electronic Batch Records, Automation & Process Control, Process Analytical Technology & Real-time Monitoring, Digital Twins, Modeling & Simulation, AI, Machine Learning & Advanced Analytics, Bioprocess Data Management & Integration, Quality & Laboratory Informatics, Others)

• By Application (Process Development & Scale-up, Commercial GMP Manufacturing Execution, Real-time Process Monitoring & Control, Quality Management & Batch Release, Technology Transfer & Facility Digitalization, Others)

• By End User (Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, CMOs & CDMOs, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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