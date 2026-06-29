Battery Test Equipment Market Size to Worth USD 941.56 Million by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Test Equipment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Battery Test Equipment Market was valued at USD 575.40 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 941.56 Million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.07% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Battery Safety Standards and Growing EV Production Accelerate Global Market Growth

Increasing focus on battery safety standards and strict regulatory compliances in the energy and automotive sectors globally is significantly contributing to rising demand for advanced battery test equipment across the globe. The growing need for advanced testing and validation solutions is driven by the growing integration of high-power battery systems, the increase in gigafactory investments and the expansion of EV production volumes. Ongoing innovations in AI-enabled testing, digital twin technology and automated testing systems are providing further growth opportunities across the global battery test equipment market.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz

Chroma ATE Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

HIOKI E.E. Corporation

Kikusui Electronics Corporation

ITECH Electronic Co., Ltd.

EA Elektro-Automatik GmbH

Arbin Instruments

Maccor Inc.

Bitrode Corporation

Digatron Power Electronics

Shenzhen Neware Technology Co., Ltd.

Cadex Electronics Inc.

AVL List GmbH

HORIBA Ltd.

AMETEK Inc.

BioLogic Science Instruments

Dewesoft d.o.o.

Battery Test Equipment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 575.40 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 941.56 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.07% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Batteries, Lithium-Ion Batteries, Nickel-Based Batteries, Other Battery Types)

• By Test Type (Capacity and Rate Testing, Safety Testing, Battery Cycle Testing, Other Test Types)

• By Application (Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems, Consumer Electronics, Other Applications)

• By End User (Battery Manufacturers, Automotive Industry, Research and Development Institutions, Other End Users)

• By Range (Low Power (less than 1000A), Medium Power (1000A–5000A), High Power (more than 5000A))





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Type

Lithium-Ion Batteries dominated the largest share of revenue in the Battery Test Equipment Market in 2025, as they were widely used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems, contributing to about 57.60% of the total market revenue. The Lithium-Ion Batteries segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.56% due to rapid expansion of electric mobility and increasing gigafactory investments across the globe.

By Test Type

Capacity and Rate Testing accounted for the largest market share in 2025, more than 41.50%, owing to its significance in assessing the performance, efficiency and charging characteristics of batteries in the applications of EV and energy storage system. The safety testing is predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period. This is attributed to a rising awareness of thermal runaway hazards and strict regulatory safety compliance requirements.

By Application

Electric Vehicles had around 46.20% revenue share in 2025 driven by rising EV production volumes, high-volume lithium-ion battery manufacturing and increasing demand for performance testing systems. The Energy Storage Systems segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.22% during the forecast period owing to the rising integration of renewable energy sources and increasing demand for grid stabilisation solutions.

By End User

Battery Manufacturers held the largest revenue share of nearly 48.90% in 2025, due to mass production of lithium-ion batteries and rising demand for performance and lifecycle testing. The Automotive Industry segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 9.67% due to the rapid adoption of EVs and the growing integration of advanced battery systems in vehicles.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for nearly 44.60% share in the Global Battery Test Equipment Market in 2025 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 6.54% during 2026-2035. The region’s growth is driven by the robust expansion of battery manufacturing, the rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) production, and increasing investments in gigafactories and energy storage systems across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing emphasis on renewable energy integration is driving large-scale deployment of advanced battery validation systems across the region.

North America is a major market due to high EV adoption, robust automotive manufacturing infrastructure, and existing battery testing laboratories in the region. The rising investments in grid energy storage projects, the increased production of lithium-ion batteries, and the strong government support for clean mobility are further fuelling the need for high-precision battery test equipment for major end applications.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Emerson Electric Co. advanced NI platform integration for automated test workflows, enhancing battery validation and industrial measurement efficiency.

Emerson Electric Co. advanced NI platform integration for automated test workflows, enhancing battery validation and industrial measurement efficiency. 2025: Chroma ATE Inc. introduced the 17040E regenerative battery test system, enabling 1500V simulation for EV and energy storage applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Battery Test Equipment Market Report (The USPs):

EV BATTERY VALIDATION & PERFORMANCE TESTING DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand battery test equipment adoption trends across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, automotive manufacturing, gigafactory operations, and advanced battery lifecycle validation programmes globally.

– helps you understand battery test equipment adoption trends across electric vehicles, energy storage systems, automotive manufacturing, gigafactory operations, and advanced battery lifecycle validation programmes globally. ADVANCED BATTERY TESTING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate capacity and rate testing, safety testing, formation cycling, lithium-ion battery validation, high-power test systems, and next-generation automated battery testing innovations across global manufacturing ecosystems.

– helps you evaluate capacity and rate testing, safety testing, formation cycling, lithium-ion battery validation, high-power test systems, and next-generation automated battery testing innovations across global manufacturing ecosystems. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY GIGAFACTORY & ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with gigafactory-scale battery production, grid-scale energy storage validation, EV battery pack testing, fast-charging system qualification, and advanced battery chemistry performance benchmarking.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with gigafactory-scale battery production, grid-scale energy storage validation, EV battery pack testing, fast-charging system qualification, and advanced battery chemistry performance benchmarking. EV ADOPTION & AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIFICATION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, automotive battery validation systems, EV charging infrastructure testing, and intelligent automotive battery management system qualification technologies.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across electric vehicles, hybrid powertrains, automotive battery validation systems, EV charging infrastructure testing, and intelligent automotive battery management system qualification technologies. BATTERY SAFETY, REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & PERFORMANCE STANDARDS ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across thermal runaway safety testing, UN38.3 compliance validation, IEC battery safety standards, grid storage regulatory frameworks, and advanced battery certification infrastructure programmes.

– helps you uncover high-growth opportunities across thermal runaway safety testing, UN38.3 compliance validation, IEC battery safety standards, grid storage regulatory frameworks, and advanced battery certification infrastructure programmes. NEXT-GENERATION BATTERY TEST EQUIPMENT INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in AI-enabled battery diagnostics, digital twin testing technologies, high-power automated test systems, next-generation battery chemistry validation, and future battery testing innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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