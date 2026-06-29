AVANTE ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH TARGET PARK TO DEPLOY MAST UNITS IN ABOVE-GROUND PARKING FACILITIES ACROSS CANADA AND THE UNITED STATE

Avante has entered into a partnership agreement with Target Park to deploy its MAST units across above-ground parking lots in Canada and the United States. MAST will serve as the primary security layer across Target Park locations, addressing the safety challenges inherent to open-air parking environments.

The engagement is structured with a forward-looking technology roadmap, with a planned evolution into automated parking services including vehicle identification, real-time lot monitoring, and streamlined customer access, expanding Avante's recurring revenue base and demonstrating MAST's scalability beyond traditional security applications.