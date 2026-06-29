Twin Disc, Inc. Joins Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

MILWAUKEE, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twin Disc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWIN) announced today that it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indexes, effective June 29, 2026.

“Our inclusion in the Russell indexes is an important milestone for Twin Disc and reflects the progress our team has made strengthening the business and executing our strategy,” said John H. Batten, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin Disc. “With a more diversified platform, disciplined operations and continued focus on profitable growth, we believe Twin Disc is well positioned to create long-term value for shareholders while gaining broader visibility across the investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.2 trillion in investor assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell US Indexes, according to FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

The June reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures up to the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning 2026, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches and control systems. The Company sells its products to customers primarily in the pleasure craft, commercial and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government and industrial markets. The Company’s worldwide sales to both domestic and foreign customers are transacted through a direct sales force and a distributor network. For more information, please visit www.twindisc.com.

Investors:

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Source: Twin Disc, Incorporated