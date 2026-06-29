VOKA 3D Anatomy & Pathology Expands Free Access to the Entire 3D Model Library

VOKA has expanded free access to the VOKA 3D Anatomy & Pathology app, making the entire library of 3D models available at no cost. The company has also introduced a new premium subscription for advanced learning and launched the app on Huawei AppGallery.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VOKA, a MedTech company specializing in medical visualization and immersive healthcare technologies, has announced a major update to its VOKA 3D Anatomy & Pathology app. Users can now access the platform’s complete library of anatomical and pathological 3D models free of charge.





The update opens the entire model library to students, educators, healthcare professionals, and anyone interested in exploring human anatomy and pathology through interactive 3D visualization. You can download the app and start exploring the library for free at https://voka.io/download/ .

The free library includes content across regional anatomy, systemic anatomy, microanatomy, embryology, biomechanics, and pathology. Users can freely browse, study, and interact with models for educational, training, and reference purposes.

New subscription model

Alongside the expanded free access, VOKA has introduced a new subscription model. While all 3D content remains freely available, a premium subscription unlocks advanced features designed for deeper interaction and personalized workflows. For more details, see the article on VOKA’s freemium model explained .

These include personal collections, annotation tools, transparency controls, AR mode, session saving and restoration, and access to expert-written anatomy and pathology articles.

According to the company, the transition reflects a broader effort to make medical education more accessible while ensuring sustainable platform development.

“We believe access to high-quality medical education should be as open as possible,” said the VOKA team. “Making the entire content library free allows more people to learn and teach with 3D anatomy and pathology models, while the premium tier helps us continue investing in new content and advanced learning tools.”

Launch on Huawei AppGallery

In addition to the new subscription model, the VOKA 3D Anatomy & Pathology app is now available through Huawei AppGallery.

The app can already be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, and the Huawei launch expands access to users across additional mobile ecosystems.

This expansion enables more students, educators, and healthcare professionals to access interactive anatomy and pathology content from their preferred devices.

About VOKA

VOKA is a MedTech company specializing in medical visualization, immersive technologies, and scientific communication for healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical, and medical education organizations.

The company develops interactive 3D anatomy and pathology solutions, medical animations, XR experiences, and educational tools designed to make complex medical information more accessible.

Combining in-house medical expertise with advanced visualization technologies, VOKA supports healthcare professionals, educators, researchers, and industry partners worldwide.

Through its growing ecosystem of medical content and digital learning tools, VOKA continues to advance the way anatomy, pathology, and biomedical concepts are explored and communicated.

Company Information

Company: VOKA

Contact Person: Maryia Shchakovich

Email: info@voka.io

Website: https://voka.io/

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