Kaltura Recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for Video Platform Services

New York, New York, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services. Kaltura's range of AI video platform services include conversational AI agents (Agentic Avatars and Work Genie), AI content creation suite (Avatar Video Production Studio and AI Content Lab), AI infused video experiences (including Video Portals and Events and Webinars), and AI-powered content management (including AI Publishing Agents).

Kaltura was also recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Meeting Solutions.

The way enterprises use video is changing as AI becomes central to how organizations create, manage, and deliver video. Teams increasingly treat video as structured, analyzable data rather than a passive archive, and buyers are consolidating onto integrated, end-to-end platforms instead of stitching together siloed tools. Kaltura layers content intelligence and conversational AI onto a centralized, enterprise-grade foundation with the governance, security, and analytics large organizations require.

Agentic AI is central to how Kaltura delivers on that shift. Its real-time, screen-aware conversational agents and avatars turn an organization's recorded knowledge into live, two-way engagement, answering questions, generating personalized media on the fly, and guiding each user through the organization's own knowledge base. AI-driven content creation sits at the core of that capability. With Kaltura's Avatar Video Production Studio, enterprises can turn existing documents, decks, and knowledge bases into interactive, avatar-led video at scale, with no cameras, studios, or on-screen talent required, and the same enterprise governance applied to everything else on the platform. It removes the cost and production bottleneck that has long kept organizations from turning their knowledge into video, and pairs with capabilities like AI Content Lab that let teams generate, enhance, and repurpose video across the enterprise, automating the manual work that has made large video libraries hard to maintain.

"Enterprise video has always had a far bigger role to play than hosting and streaming," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and CEO of Kaltura. "Organizations have spent years recording their knowledge into video, and the opportunity now is to make that knowledge live, so both people and AI systems can reach it, act on it, and learn from it in real time. That is the conviction we have been building toward for years, and it is only becoming more urgent as AI moves to the center of how every enterprise creates and uses video. We are building the intelligent, agentic layer that turns video into one of the most active and data and insights-rich resources in the enterprise."



The Gartner Market Guide for Video Platform Services is the latest in a series of reports and analyst recognition of Kaltura’s market position and value, having recently been named a Company of the Year by Frost and Sullivan, a leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI- Enabled Enterprise Video Platforms, and a leader in the 2026 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Video. To see Kaltura's agentic digital experience platform in action or request a demo, visit www.kaltura.com. Gartner subscribers can access the Market Guide for Video Platform Services here.





Gartner Report, Market Guide for Video Platform Services, By Amol Nerlekar, Forest Conner, June 2026.



Gartner is the trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.



Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.kaltura.com.



