Portrait Bank Earns Coveted State Charter Ahead of Upcoming Grand Opening

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portrait Bank announced today that it has officially received its charter from the State of Florida Office of Financial Regulation, marking the final major regulatory milestone on its path to opening. Backed by more than $43M in funding from 256 local investors, the milestone positions the bank to begin onboarding foundational customers and start serving commercial businesses, consumers and private wealth clients across Central Florida.

"Receiving our charter is a defining moment for Portrait Bank and an important step forward for community banking in Central Florida," said Erik Weiner, a 30-year local banking veteran and Portrait Bank’s founder, president and CEO. "We built this bank to help local entrepreneurs, businesses and individuals frame their financial futures with a partner that truly knows this market. As we open our doors to the community, our focus is on building a foundation rooted in trusted relationships, local decision-making and modern technology that makes banking both efficient and deeply personal."

Portrait Bank is one of only a handful of de novo institutions to secure approval in the U.S. this year. It enters a region that is currently adding more than 1,000 new residents each week and is projected to welcome nearly one million additional residents by 2045. While national banks have dominated the local landscape through recent mergers, they have left Central Florida's small-to-midsize businesses looking for agile, attentive banking partners. This has driven unprecedented demand for financial institutions that offer fast, localized decision-making alongside advanced banking technology, and that is the gap Portrait Bank aims to fill.

"The banking landscape has consolidated significantly, leaving a void for commercial clients who need sophisticated cash management alongside a banker who actually answers the phone," said Ed Timberlake, chairman of the board. "Portrait Bank bridges that gap. We have the regulatory backing of a state charter, the financial strength of our local investment group and the technology to compete with any national bank on day one."

To deliver on that promise, the bank is deploying advanced tools like agentic AI for real-time fraud detection. This allows Portrait Bank to offer the security and scalability of a global institution while preserving the agile, relationship-first service of a local partner.

Armed with this capital and regulatory approval, Portrait Bank will begin its initial soft opening period by onboarding new clients by appointment only and will gradually scale up to its full grand opening to the public in September. This phase allows the team to optimize operations and technology, ensuring its high-touch, relationship-first model is backed by a seamless digital experience.

Individuals and businesses interested in scheduling an appointment to open an account or speaking with the banking team during the soft opening can visit www.portraitbank.com or call (407) 213-BANK (2265).

About Portrait Bank

Portrait Bank is Central Florida’s first new community bank since 2017. Focused on serving commercial businesses, consumers and private wealth clients, Portrait Bank combines personalized service with advanced technology, like agentic AI for fraud detection, to deliver the highest level of financial solutions. With a strong commitment to the local community and a focus on long-term, relationship-based banking, Portrait Bank is committed to becoming a trusted partner in the Orlando MSA and beyond. Portrait Bank is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.