SureView Systems Acquired by Volaris Group

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of SureView Systems, a UK-based provider of enterprise-level, worldwide security monitoring, analysis, and response across both physical and cyber domains.

“SureView brings deep domain expertise, proven technology, and a customer base that trusts the platform for mission-critical security operations,” said Becky Stout, Group Leader, Security, Volaris Group. “The acquisition strengthens the security vertical in Volaris by adding a highly complementary business with strong roots in physical security operations, data-driven field response workflows, and enterprise-scale monitoring. I see meaningful opportunities to support SureView’s long-term growth while also expanding the depth of expertise, product knowledge, and customer insight across our broader security portfolio.”

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, SureView Systems focuses on global security operations centers with software designed to support advanced physical security system management. Its solution ingests video management, access control, and other operational system data to enable a “single pane of glass” view into enterprise-level security ecosystems responsible for protecting facilities, people and data in real time across multiple geographies.

The business has built long-standing customer relationships through high-quality and efficient SaaS and on-prem solutions and a customer-first approach to delivering mission-critical technology in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Becky Stout went on to say, “Joining Volaris Group gives SureView the long-term home, resources, and operating support to continue serving our highly valued customers with the focus and reliability they expect. For the customers, this means continuity in the products, service, and relationships they rely on today, with the added benefit of being part of a group that understands mission-critical security software. For our employees, it creates new opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to a broader security portfolio while preserving the customer-first culture that has defined SureView from Day 1.”

SureView works with a wide range of customers in several industries such as technology, finance, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing. SureView’s key customers include Meta, Wells Fargo, Apple, Tesla, Accenture and American Electric Power.

SureView Systems will continue to operate independently within the Security Portfolio of Volaris Group.

About SureView Systems



SureView Systems was founded in 2001 in a security monitoring center, where its leadership team set out to solve a growing challenge for security operators: managing multiple disparate systems through a single, consistent view. Today, SureView is a leading PSIM provider in North America, delivering scalable, hardware-agnostic software that brings alarms, video, access control, and response procedures together to help enterprise security teams manage complex operations more efficiently.

About Volaris Group



Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com

For more information:

Ryan Hill

Volaris Group

Tel: +1 416-831-0305

ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com