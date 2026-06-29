Skanska USA Building Appoints Bryan Northrop as General Manager of its Advanced Technology Operating Unit

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skanska, a leading global development and construction firm, today announced the appointment of Bryan Northrop to executive vice president and general manager of the Advanced Technology operating unit, effective July 1. In this role, Northrop will oversee personnel working on semiconductor and data center construction projects in Oregon, Arizona, Virginia and California, as well as in collaboration with regional operating units in Georgia, Ohio and Texas. His appointment strengthens cohesion for Advanced Technology leadership and will ensure accelerated engagement across all Skanska USA Building operating units.

“Bryan is a leader who gets things done, bringing a proven track record of building high-performing teams and delivering results in complex operations.” said Anita Nelson, regional executive officer, Skanska USA Building. “His leadership positions us to capitalize on strong market demand, and is exactly who we need to expand our Advanced Technology portfolio at a time of meaningful investment and growth across the sector.”

Northrop is tasked with overseeing and driving growth for Skanska’s Advanced Technology operating unit, which combines mission-critical data center and high-tech semiconductor manufacturing builds. The unit provides customers with elevated expertise, dependable execution and customized solutions across the entire US. It serves as a centralized hub for operational oversight, commercial management, and resource deployment as a single point of contact for advanced technology customers.

“I’ve learned that successful delivery of complex manufacturing projects requires disciplined execution, close collaboration, and a shared focus on solving client challenges,” said Bryan Northrop. “I’m excited to bring that mindset to our Advanced Technology team and help them deliver on the performance our customers expect from Skanska.”

Northrop is a 30-year veteran in the construction industry who takes the helm following the retirement of Katie Coulson. He joined Skanska in 1997 and has worked in a variety of positions, primarily delivering complex pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing infrastructure for national customers. Most recently, Northrop served as EVP and GM of the New England operating unit.

Northrop graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology with a dual B.S. in construction management and architectural engineering. He will be based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Skanska

Skanska uses knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work and connect. More than 135 years in the making, we’re one of the world’s largest construction and project development companies. With operations in select markets throughout the Nordics, Europe and the USA, global revenue totaled $18.3 billion in 2025. Skanska in the USA operates 28 offices across the country, with its headquarters in New York City. In 2025, the US development and construction streams generated $8.7 billion in revenue. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our 6,500 teammates in the USA and 25,900 globally, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

Media Contacts

Sandy Fewkes, Bodewell Group, SFewkes@Bodewellgroup.com

Daniela Arellano, Skanska USA, Daniela.Arellano@skanska.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c04b9c5-8658-47ae-8cb4-b15fb4a71901