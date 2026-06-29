CSL Advances on ESG Goals in 2025 Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation services, has released its 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress in environmental performance and responsible operations across its global business.

“Sustainability is fundamental to how we operate, how we create value for our customers, and how we define success,” said Louis Martel, CSL President and CEO. “Our focus remains clear: protecting the wellbeing of our people, supporting the communities we serve, and conducting our business responsibly at all times.”

In 2025, CSL made solid progress across its ESG priorities, achieving a 30% reduction in carbon intensity compared to 2005 levels, keeping the company on track toward its long-term decarbonization ambitions. These results reflect disciplined execution and the impact of sustained investments in fleet renewal and operational excellence.

Safety remains central to CSL’s approach, with continued investments in training, systems, and a strong safety culture aimed at preventing incidents and ensuring the wellbeing of crews across all operations.

CSL continues to take a targeted, innovation-driven approach across its fleet, designing vessels and solutions tailored to specific trades and environments. This focus on practical, fit-for-purpose innovation enables CSL to deliver both environmental and operational performance.

Alongside these efforts, CSL is investing in its people and partnerships, strengthening safety practices, advancing inclusion, and working with customers to develop more efficient, lower-carbon supply chains.

“The progress we are making reflects long-term decisions and a clear focus on doing the right things well,” added Mr. Martel. “By prioritizing safety, investing in our people, and modernizing our fleet, we are reducing our footprint while building a more resilient, sustainable CSL.”

The full 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report is available at: https://tinyurl.com/273xa525.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854

brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

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