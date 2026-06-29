New Survey: Beer Tops List of Drinks Adults Consider Most American

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans prepare to celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary this July 4th, a new national survey reveals that beer continues to hold a central place in American culture and shared experiences. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of adults age 21 and older consider beer part of American tradition, while 63% say beer is as American as apple pie, according to a new Morning Consult survey.

The survey, commissioned in June by the Beer Institute, also found that beer is the beverage Americans most closely associate with America. More than half of adults (55%) selected beer as the drink that feels most American, surpassing soda (47%), iced tea (43%), lemonade (33%), liquor (17%) and wine (14%).

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, Americans recognize that beer is a part of our cultural fabric. This survey shows that Americans continue to see beer as an enduring part of our shared heritage," said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute.

From ballgames to backyard barbecues to national holidays, beer is embedded into our culture in the United States. Among those who view beer as part of the American tradition, 80% associate it with Fourth of July celebrations and 80% with cookouts.

With millions preparing to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary this year, beer remains a key part of the July 4th holiday:

An overwhelming 95% of Americans hosting or attending a July 4 th party plan to include beer at their event.

party plan to include beer at their event. 62% say beer is a “must-have” at their Fourth of July gathering, on par with staples like BBQ, music and fireworks.

Nearly 7 in 10 (69%) say beer plays an important role in their July 4th celebrations.

"Beer’s story is America’s story. From our founding fathers, many of whom were brewers to today’s occasions where we gather with family and friends, Americans continue to raise a beer to the moments that matter,” Crawford added.

Looking beyond this year's celebration, Americans also see beer remaining an important part of the nation's future. Nearly eight in 10 adults (78%) believe beer will remain a central part of American culture and celebrations over the next 250 years.

Survey Methodology

This poll was conducted June 12-14, 2026, among 2,201 U.S. adults age 21 and older. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.

About the Beer Institute

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility.