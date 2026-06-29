Rani Therapeutics Appoints Nicholas Maestas as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics”; “Rani” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today announced the appointment of Nicholas Maestas as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Nicholas as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani. “His depth of experience in biopharma capital markets and corporate strategy makes him well-suited to steward Rani through its next chapter. We also want to again thank Svai Sanford for his steady leadership over the years and his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition.”

Mr. Maestas brings more than 10 years of financial leadership experience at clinical-stage biotechnology companies, with a track record spanning public-company finance, capital-markets execution and corporate strategy. He succeeds Svai Sanford, who announced his departure in May 2026 to pursue another professional opportunity.

He joins the Company from Tempest Therapeutics, where he served as CFO and head of corporate strategy, leading multiple financing transactions across a range of structures, including registered direct offerings, PIPEs, and strategic mergers. Prior to Tempest, he served as head of financial planning and analysis and strategic finance at Alector, overseeing financial planning and strategy in support of a $2.2 billion global collaboration with GSK. Earlier in his career at Immune Design, he contributed to the company's $300 million acquisition by Merck. Mr. Maestas holds an MBA in finance and health care management from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in molecular and cell biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

“Rani has built a differentiated oral delivery platform technology designed to address the issue that continues to challenge biologics – effective oral delivery of therapies that have historically been limited to painful injections," said Mr. Maestas. “I look forward to working with Talat, the leadership team and Board of Directors to continue unlocking the potential of the RaniPill® platform across high-value therapeutic areas.”

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill® capsule, a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill® capsule technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, our belief that Rani is well-positioned to execute on 2026 priorities and continue unlocking the potential of oral biologics for patients, the potential of the RaniPill® platform to convert injectable biologics into oral therapies. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

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