HealthLynked Launches AI-Powered Healthcare Communication Platform Featuring 24/7 Appointment Scheduling and Medical Office AI Agents

NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a leader in healthcare technology, patient engagement, and care coordination, today announced the launch of its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Agent Platform designed to transform how patients connect with healthcare providers and how medical practices manage patient communications.

The new platform represents a significant evolution beyond traditional phone systems, automated menus, and basic chatbots by introducing conversational AI agents capable of autonomously handling live voice interactions for both patients and healthcare providers. The platform combines conversational voice AI, healthcare workflow automation, and HealthLynked’s care coordination infrastructure to support both outbound and inbound patient communications while providing medical practices with a powerful 24/7 AI-powered answering and scheduling solution.

To hear HealthLynked’s AI technology in action, including real-world examples of AI agents answering patient calls and scheduling appointments for medical practices, visit: HealthLynked AI Appointment Scheduling.

For patients, this technology addresses one of healthcare’s most persistent frustrations: obtaining timely appointments and navigating provider offices. HealthLynked AI agents can autonomously contact physician offices, interact with front-desk staff, coordinate appointment availability, collect scheduling information, capture insurance and copay details, and escalate complex situations to human support when necessary. By leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline appointment scheduling and healthcare navigation, HealthLynked aims to make healthcare access faster, easier, and more convenient for patients nationwide.

For healthcare providers, the platform functions as a virtual front desk operating around the clock. AI agents can answer inbound calls, assist with appointment scheduling, collect patient information, route urgent inquiries, perform patient intake functions, confirm appointments, send reminders, and ensure patient calls are addressed even outside normal business hours.

Unlike traditional call-center models that require substantial investments in staffing, training, management, and infrastructure, HealthLynked’s AI Agent Platform provides highly scalable patient communication capabilities without the need to proportionally increase personnel. As patient demand grows, the platform can simultaneously manage increasing volumes of inbound and outbound communications while maintaining consistent service levels, helping healthcare organizations improve patient access while controlling operational costs.

“Patients expect the same convenience from healthcare that they receive from virtually every other service in their lives,” said Michael Dent, M.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HealthLynked. “Our AI Agent Platform helps bridge the communication gap between patients and providers by making healthcare access available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. At the same time, it enables healthcare organizations to expand patient access, improve operational efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens without relying on traditional call-center staffing models. One of the best ways to understand the platform is to hear it in action, as the AI can manage natural patient conversations and complete real-world scheduling tasks.”

Key features of the AI Agent Platform include:

AI-powered appointment scheduling for HealthLynked members

Automated outbound calls to physician offices to secure appointments

Autonomous navigation of phone systems and direct interaction with office staff

24/7 AI-powered answering services for healthcare practices

Intelligent patient intake and information gathering

Appointment confirmations and automated reminders

After-hours patient engagement and scheduling support

Healthcare workflow automation and communication management

Integration with HealthLynked’s care coordination network

Enhanced patient accessibility and provider responsiveness

The AI Agent Platform is designed to help physician practices, accountable care organizations (ACOs), health systems, insurance organizations, and other healthcare partners address workforce shortages, increasing patient demand, and rising administrative costs through intelligent automation.

The rollout of the platform will begin in selected states over the next 90 days, with full integration into the HealthLynked network expected by the end of the deployment period. This phased implementation strategy will allow HealthLynked to optimize performance, expand provider participation, and further enhance the platform’s capabilities as adoption grows.

Unlike standalone AI communication solutions, HealthLynked’s platform is integrated into the company’s broader healthcare ecosystem, connecting patients, providers, healthcare organizations, and payers through a unified care coordination network. This approach enables HealthLynked to facilitate not only communication and scheduling, but also broader patient engagement and care coordination initiatives.

The launch represents another significant step in HealthLynked’s strategy to leverage artificial intelligence to simplify healthcare navigation, improve patient access, and increase operational efficiency throughout the healthcare system.

HealthLynked's mission is to transform the healthcare experience by connecting patients, providers, healthcare organizations, and payers through intelligent technology that simplifies care management, improves coordination, reduces administrative burdens, and makes healthcare easier to access and navigate for everyone.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) is a healthcare technology company focused on improving healthcare access, care coordination, and patient engagement through innovative digital solutions. Through its growing healthcare network, AI-powered technologies, and patented care coordination platform, HealthLynked is working to simplify healthcare while empowering patients and providers with more connected, efficient healthcare experiences.

For more information, visit HLYKgroups.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. HealthLynked disclaims any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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HealthLynked Corp.

1265 Creekside Parkway, Suite 200

Naples, FL 34108

Email: IR@healthlynked.com