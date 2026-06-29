XMax Inc. Added to Russell 3000® Index

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX; “XMax” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence infrastructure provider and a distributor of contemporary-styled residential and commercial furniture, today announced that it has been included in the Russell 3000® Index as part of the 2026 annual reconstitution.

The Russell 3000 Index measures the performance of the largest 3,000 U.S. companies, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The index membership became effective after the market close on June 26, 2026.

“We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 Index,” said Xiaohua Lu, Chief Executive Officer of XMax Inc. “This recognition reflects our continued efforts to strengthen our financial position, execute our strategic transformation, and increase awareness of XMax within the investment community. As we expand into artificial intelligence through XMax AI Inc. while maintaining our furniture business, we believe we are well positioned to drive long-term growth and shareholder value.”

The Russell U.S. Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. indexes.

About XMax Inc.

Headquartered in Commerce, California, XMax Inc. (NASDAQ: XMAX) is a diversified company focused on building and operating next-generation AI infrastructure while continuing to operate its legacy contemporary furniture business. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XMax AI Inc., the company operates a globally distributed AI Agent infrastructure based on a Token factory model. Its AI platform currently offers Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) and GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS), providing scalable computing and model access solutions to meet the growing demand for AI applications and enterprise deployment. The Company also operates an established furniture business through a global network of suppliers, distributors, and e-commerce channels. By leveraging its expanding AI infrastructure alongside its existing operations, XMax seeks to drive sustainable growth, diversify its revenue base, and create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

ICR LLC.

XMaxIR@icrinc.com