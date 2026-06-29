Mdxhealth Announces Peer-Reviewed Publication of Oxford GPS-ProMPT Study in European Urology Oncology, Establishing Scientific Foundation for the Landmark GPS-ProtecT Randomized Controlled Trial

IRVINE, California – June 29, 2026– Mdxhealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) (the "Company" or "mdxhealth"), a leader in urology-focused precision diagnostics, today announced the peer-reviewed publication of the Oxford GPS-ProMPT study in European Urology Oncology, one of the world’s leading journals in genitourinary oncology. The publication represents the first major peer-reviewed milestone from the Oxford collaboration and serves as the foundation for evidence to be produced by the landmark GPS-ProtecT study.

“The acceptance of Professor Freddie Hamdy’s GPS-ProMPT study in European Urology Oncology is an important milestone in our collaboration with the University of Oxford. These findings provide the scientific foundation for the ongoing GPS-ProtecT study, which has the potential to establish GPS mdx as the first genomic classifier supported by randomized clinical trial evidence in localized prostate cancer,” said Michael K. McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer of mdxhealth. “This publication supports our advancement of GPS with regard to guideline development, payer coverage, and physician adoption.”

Lead author Dr Nikita Sushentsev, Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation of Trust, commented, “The ProMPT findings demonstrate that patients with favorable GPS mdx scores achieved excellent long-term outcomes — including 92% freedom-from-failure at six years in active surveillance and up to 100% in surgery and radiotherapy cohorts — even among those with adverse clinical risk factors. This suggests GPS mdx can identify favorable tumor biology that traditional risk stratification alone would miss, with meaningful implications for how we counsel patients facing treatment decisions.”

About the GPS-ProMPT Study

The GPS-ProMPT study, titled, “Genomic Prostate Score for identifying biologically low-risk disease in patients with prostate cancer undergoing active surveillance, surgery, or radiotherapy,” evaluated 409 men over a period of more than six years with localized or locally advanced prostate cancer managed with Active Surveillance, Radical Prostatectomy, or Radiotherapy and demonstrated that GPS mdx predicts long-term oncologic outcomes across multiple treatment pathways. The study showed that patients with favorable GPS results achieved outcomes comparable to clinically low-risk patients despite adverse clinical features.

The full study is available in European Urology Oncology: (Click Here)

About the GPS-ProtecT Study

On January 6, 2026, mdxhealth announced the next major phase of its collaboration with the University of Oxford with the initiation of GPS mdx testing in the landmark UK ProtecT trial (Prostate Testing for Cancer and Treatment), designed to establish GPS mdx as the first genomic classifier supported by randomized clinical trial evidence in an Active Surveillance (AS) cohort, further validating the clinical utility of GPS mdx in predicting prostate cancer progression and long-term treatment outcomes. The UK ProtecT trial is widely regarded as the world’s largest randomized clinical trial of treatment effectiveness in localized prostate cancer. Following more than 1,500 men with localized disease for over two decades, the trial provides unmatched long-term clinical outcome data across AS/AM, Radical Prostatectomy (RP), and Radiotherapy (RT).

About GPS mdx

The GPS mdx test is a 17-gene expression assay that provides personalized genomic insights to help guide treatment decisions for patients with localized prostate cancer. Performed on prostate biopsy tissue, the test evaluates tumor biology to estimate the risk of adverse pathology, high-grade disease, non-organ confined disease, metastasis within 10 years, prostate cancer death within 10 years and disease progression beyond traditional clinical and pathological factors. These insights help physicians better personalize care, supporting decisions between active surveillance and definitive treatment. The clinical performance and utility of the GPS mdx test have been demonstrated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and the test is recognized in leading clinical guidelines for prostate cancer management.

About mdxhealth

Mdxhealth is a leader in urology-focused precision diagnostics, providing actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests, based on proprietary genomic, epigenomic, exosomal and other molecular technologies, assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of prostate cancer and other urologic diseases. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: x.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

info@mdxhealth.com

LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

John Fraunces, Managing Director

Tel: +1 917 355 2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “potential,” “expect,” “will,” “goal,” “next,” “potential,” “aim,” “explore,” “forward,” “future,” and “believes” as well as similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected future operating results; our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance; and the anticipated timing and benefits of our acquisitions, including estimated synergies and other financial impacts. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the company’s control, and may turn out to be materially different. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results, product development efforts, our strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully and profitably market our products; the acceptance of our products and services by healthcare providers; our ability to achieve and maintain adequate levels of coverage or reimbursement for our current and future solutions we commercialize or may seek to commercialize; the willingness of health insurance companies and other payers to cover our products and services and adequately reimburse us for such products and services; changes in payer claims reimbursement practices and MDxHealth estimates regarding collection amounts for tests; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with applicable regulations; timing, progress and results of our research and development programs; the period over which we estimate our existing cash will be sufficient to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to remain in compliance with financial covenants made to and make scheduled payments to our creditors; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from our business acquisitions like our acquisition of the Exo mdx and GPS mdx prostate cancer businesses will not be realized in full or at all or may take longer to realize than expected; and the amount and nature of competition for our products and services. Other important risks and uncertainties are described in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of MDxHealth in any jurisdiction. No securities of MDxHealth may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. securities laws.

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS mdx, GPS, Exosome Diagnostics, ExosomeDx, Exo mdx, ExoDx, ExoDx Prostate Intelliscore (EPI), and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA and its affiliates. The GPS mdx test was formerly known as and is frequently referenced in guidelines, coverage policies, reimbursement decisions, manuscripts and other literature as Oncotype DX Prostate, Oncotype DX GPS, Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score, and Oncotype Dx Prostate Cancer Assay, among others. The Oncotype DX trademark and all other trademarks and service marks, are the property of their respective owners.

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