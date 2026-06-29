DTS Named Supplier of the Year at the 2026 Automotive Testing Technology International Awards

SEAL BEACH, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Technical Systems, Inc. (DTS), a VPG company and leading manufacturer of data acquisition systems and sensors for crash safety testing, has been named the 2026 Supplier of the Year by Automotive Testing Technology International (ATTI). The award was presented at the 2026 ATTI Awards ceremony on June 24th at Automotive Testing Expo Europe in Stuttgart, Germany.

The ATTI Awards, a non-profit-making enterprise, recognizes the world’s top vehicle engineering suppliers and specialists. Winners are selected by a panel of expert OEM engineers, consultants, and technical writers in the automotive development and testing industry. The Supplier of the Year award honors companies that play a pivotal role in testing technology development.

DTS won Supplier of the Year for its commitment to bringing innovative technologies to market that push the boundaries of crash testing. In the past year, DTS has launched five key products, strengthening its position as an end-to-end solutions provider. These innovations enable efficient setup, reliable power distribution, synchronized data capture and streamlined communication across increasingly complex crash-test environments.

"This award is very well deserved,” said Rachel Evans, Awards Chairperson and Editor of ATTI. “DTS continues to develop solutions that solve real-world testing challenges in the safety field, and I look forward to seeing its next breakthrough."

“DTS is honored to receive the Supplier of the Year award. We view this recognition as validation of our global team’s ongoing commitment to developing the most innovative data acquisition systems on the market,” stated Chad Ivan, Sales & Applications Manager at DTS. “As we continue to unlock advanced features and launch new products to support automotive crash testing, we take great pride in knowing our technology plays a vital role in helping build a safer future for all.”

For more information on DTS or its award-winning product line for the automotive safety industry, visit dtsweb.com.

About DTS

DTS, a VPG company, designs and manufactures miniature, rugged data acquisition systems and sensors for safety and performance testing across aerospace, defense, automotive, and biomechanics applications. The company is a global leader in in-dummy data acquisition and the manufacturer of the WIAMan blast test manikin for the U.S. Army. Headquartered in Seal Beach, California, DTS supports customers worldwide.

Diversified Technical Systems, Inc.

1720 Apollo Court

Seal Beach, CA 90740 USA

+1 562 493 0158 | www.dtsweb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49130a7b-9b66-4b2f-a62c-a50c05f94c66