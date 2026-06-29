Dave’s Hot Chicken Teams Up with Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 for Limited-Time Collectible Meal

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave’s Hot Chicken, the cult-favorite brand known for serving the most craveable hot chicken on the planet, is teaming up with Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97 for a limited-time collaboration that brings together hot chicken, fandom, nostalgia and collectible culture.

Available beginning July 1 through sell-out, the Dave’s Hot Chicken x X-Men ’97 Meal gives fans a new way to celebrate the premiere of X-Men ‘97 Season 2 with an exclusive meal experience built around some of Marvel’s most iconic mutants.

For $13.99, guests can order a Dave’s #4 Meal featuring either a Slider & Fries or Bites & Fries, plus one blind-bag collectible figurine featuring one of four fan-favorite X-Men characters:

Wolverine

Cyclops

Storm

Jean Grey





Fans can also unlock limited-edition pins and exclusive comic content through the Dave’s Hot Chicken app while supplies last.

Dave’s was drawn to X-Men ’97 because of the passion surrounding the franchise and its deep connection to fans who grew up loving the original animated series. The collaboration reflects Dave’s approach to culture: leaning into the things its team and guests genuinely love, rather than simply chasing the biggest trend.

“Dave’s has always been built by people who are genuinely passionate about the things they love, whether that’s food, music, sports, or pop culture,” said Arman Oganesyan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “X-Men was a huge part of my childhood, especially Wolverine, and what makes X-Men ’97 so special is that it stayed true to what fans loved about the original. That’s something we relate to at Dave’s; celebrating something our team genuinely loves and creating an experience fans will be excited to be part of.”

The limited-time collaboration launches alongside the July 1 premiere of X-Men ’97 Season 2 on Disney+, giving longtime fans and new viewers a way to bring the excitement off-screen and into restaurants. From the blind-bag collectible format to app-exclusive rewards, the program is designed for fans who want to collect, share and celebrate the characters they love.

“X-Men has always been about passionate fans, iconic characters, and bringing people together through great storytelling,” said Jim Bitticks, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “This collaboration lets us celebrate the return of X-Men ’97 in a way that’s uniquely Dave’s, through great food, collectibles, and an experience fans will want to share.”

The Dave’s Hot Chicken x X-Men ’97 Meal will be available at participating Dave’s Hot Chicken locations beginning July 1 through sell-out.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,500 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East, Europe and Canada and will open 150-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”



Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@fikacollective.com

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