Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 June 2026 – On 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 15 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2026, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 11,200,000,010.45 in the period from 6 May 2026 to 1 February 2027.

Since the announcement 22 June 2026, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 6,200,000 1,777,005,178 22 June 2026 220,000 291.32 64,091,259 23 June 2026 210,000 306.05 64,269,567 24 June 2026 210,000 309.81 65,060,127 25 June 2026 210,000 314.91 66,131,566 26 June 2026 200,000 311.46 62,291,224 Accumulated under the programme 7,250,000 2,098,848,921

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 39,194,480 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 15 billion during a 12-month period beginning 4 February 2026. As of 26 June 2026, Novo Nordisk has since 4 February 2026 repurchased a total 22,009,179 B shares at an average share price of DKK 268.02 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 5,898,848,910.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 67,900 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

globalmedia@novonordisk.com



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com



Investors: Michael Novod

+45 3075 6050

nvno@novonordisk.com Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com Ida Schaap Melvold

+45 3077 5649

idmg@novonordisk.com Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com Alex Bruce

+45 3444 2613

axeu@novonordisk.com Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin

+45 3079 1471

cftu@novonordisk.com Frederik Taylor Pitter

+1 609 613 0568

fptr@novonordisk.com Mads Berner Bruun

+45 3075 2936

mbbz@novonordisk.com

Company Announcement No 40 / 2026

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