Futurionex Will Undergo Hacken Security Audit, Related Assessment Work Officially Launched



DENVER, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the crypto digital asset service platform Futurionex announced that it will undergo a security audit by the blockchain security audit institution Hacken, and the relevant assessment work has officially commenced. This security assessment will cover multiple dimensions, including the core business system of the platform, account security framework, fund transfer chain, API interfaces, backend permission management, risk control logic, and compliance processes. This marks a new execution phase for Futurionex in terms of external security verification and platform transparency construction.

It is understood that Hacken has long served projects related to blockchain, Web3, and digital assets. Its security services cover multiple areas, including smart contract auditing, penetration testing, exchange security assessment, and verification related to proof of reserves. For crypto asset service platforms, security auditing involves not only technical vulnerability detection but also collaborative verification among system architecture, access control, asset management, and business processes. By undergoing the Hacken audit, Futurionex focuses on conducting a systematic review of the existing security mechanisms of the platform from the perspective of an external institution.

From the scope of the audit, the trading system will be one of the key areas of evaluation. The relevant tests are expected to focus on the stability of the matching system, order processing logic, interface call security, and abnormal request identification, in order to verify the system security boundary of the platform under high-concurrency trading scenarios. Regarding the account system, the evaluation will cover aspects such as login verification, device identification, abnormal access, identity verification, and account permission management, further examining the completeness of the user account protection mechanism.

The audit will cover fund flows and backend access, focusing on withdrawals, address changes, risk rules, permission levels, and log retention. For a trading platform, strong fund security and permission management are essential for risk control and external security reviews. This process helps identify and fix potential weaknesses.

API interface security will also be included in the scope of this assessment. With the increasing demand for quantitative trading, automated strategies, and institutional-level access, API permission configuration, key management, access frequency control, and abnormal call identification have become important components of trading platform security construction. This assessment will provide a technical basis for Futurionex to further improve its interface security strategy in the future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/15eef215-1785-4cee-8fd6-cba256cd069b