RHEA Essentials Announces Return of Inositol Supplement Following Strong Customer Demand





RHEA Essentials has restocked its Inositol supplement after a period of being sold out, making the product available once again to customers seeking nutritional support for hormonal and metabolic wellness.

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHEA Essentials has announced the return of its Inositol supplement after a period of high customer demand temporarily led to inventory shortages. The product is now available through the company’s website, allowing customers to once again access one of the brand’s most popular wellness supplements.



The return reflects growing consumer interest in nutritional products designed to support women's wellness and overall health. According to the company, demand for the supplement continued to increase as more consumers explored lifestyle and nutritional approaches to supporting their wellness goals.

Supporting Women's Wellness Through Quality Formulations



RHEA Essentials developed its Inositol supplement as part of its broader commitment to providing high-quality nutritional products focused on women's health and well-being. The formulation is designed to complement healthy lifestyle habits and support individuals seeking nutritional solutions that align with their wellness routines.



The company emphasizes ingredient quality and manufacturing standards as central components of its product development process.



Focus on Quality and Transparency



RHEA Essentials places a strong emphasis on ingredient transparency and product formulation as part of its approach to women's wellness. The company's Inositol supplement is formulated without genetically modified ingredients, artificial fillers, soy, hormones, or antibiotics.



As interest in nutritional supplements continues to grow, consumers are placing greater importance on understanding the ingredients and formulation practices behind the products they choose.



Growing Interest in Nutritional Wellness Solutions



The return of the supplement comes amid broader consumer interest in metabolic health, hormonal wellness, and long-term lifestyle support. As awareness surrounding these topics continues to grow, many consumers are seeking nutritional products that can be incorporated into sustainable wellness strategies.



RHEA Essentials notes that consistency, balanced nutrition, hydration, and healthy lifestyle habits remain important components of any wellness routine.



Product Availability



The RHEA Essentials Inositol supplement is now available through the company’s website and can be purchased individually or through recurring delivery options. The company also offers international shipping to customers in multiple regions worldwide.



As with any dietary supplement, individuals who are pregnant, nursing, under the age of 18, or managing existing medical conditions are encouraged to consult a healthcare professional before use.



About RHEA Essentials



RHEA Essentials is a wellness brand focused on developing high-quality nutritional supplements designed to support women's health and overall well-being. The company prioritizes ingredient transparency, manufacturing quality, and science-informed product development to help consumers build sustainable wellness routines.

For more information, visit rheaessentials.com .

Contact

RHEA Essentials

hello@rheaessentials.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37e9568-6eb5-4cc9-a479-47b7eff2b977