FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello (Italy), June 29, 2026 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 250 million share buyback program announced on April 10, 2026, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion expected to be executed by 2030 in line with the disclosure made during the 2025 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased











Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 22/06/2026 10,000 305.8022 3,058,022.00 10,026 349.0887 3,499,963.31 3,055,135.57 20,026 305.2610 6,113,157.57 23/06/2026 25,000 303.2691 7,581,727.50 8,696 344.9747 2,999,899.99 2,633,339.18 33,696 303.1537 10,215,066.68 24/06/2026 1,821 304.9453 555,305.39 - - - - 1,821 304.9453 555,305.39 25/06/2026 2,010 306.7419 616,551.22 - - - - 2,010 306.7419 616,551.22 26/06/2026 2,366 309.7923 732,968.58 2,722 367.3591 999,951.47 877,073.48 5,088 316.4391 1,610,042.06 41,197







304.5021







12,544,574.69







21,444







349.7395







7,499,814.77







6,565,548.22







62,641







305.0737







19,110,122.91







Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till June 26, 2026, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 137,925,977.76 for No. 468,979 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 34,998,176.45 (Euro 30,154,155.60*) for No. 102,681 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of June 26, 2026 the Company held in treasury No. 17,991,331 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 9.28% of the then total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 9.59% of the then total issued share capital. For the avoidance of doubt, the cancellation of treasury shares, as approved by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on April 15, 2026, has not yet been effectuated and therefore has not been taken into account for such calculations.

Since January 5, 2026, start date of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 3.5 billion announced during the 2025 Capital Markets Day, until June 26, 2026, the Company has purchased a total of 1,457,105 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 428,838,218.38.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

For further information:

Media Relations

Email: media@ferrari.com

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