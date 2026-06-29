Wedbush Joins DKeX and Bitnomial Clearinghouse, Further Expanding Access to Prediction Markets and Digital Asset Derivatives

PASADENA, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush, a leading diversified financial services firm, today announced membership in both DKeX, DraftKings’ proprietary exchange, and the Bitnomial Clearinghouse, two regulated venues at the forefront of emerging asset classes. The memberships further expand Wedbush's multi-asset clearing and execution capabilities across regulated prediction markets and digital asset derivatives, powered by the firm's scalable, technology platform that enables clients to stay ahead of financial innovation.



As regulatory frameworks mature around prediction markets and digital assets, institutional demand for access to these venues has grown significantly. Wedbush's new memberships position the firm to meet that demand, enabling clients to clear and execute trades across DKeX's CFTC-regulated prediction markets and the full range of products on Bitnomial's CFTC-regulated exchange and clearinghouse, including futures, options, and perpetuals, all within Wedbush's existing clearing infrastructure.



“As market structures continue to evolve, our clients are seeking access to new and innovative trading venues through trusted and established infrastructure,” said Bob Fitzsimmons, Executive Vice President of Wedbush. “These memberships extend the reach of our clearing platform into two of the most dynamic regulated markets emerging today, allowing clients to access these markets seamlessly through our investment in modern clearing technology and multi-asset operations.”



“Prediction markets are attracting serious institutional interest,” said Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto, DraftKings SVP & GM of Prediction Markets. “Having Wedbush as a member of DKeX is a significant addition that brings decades of clearing expertise, an established institutional client base, and the kind of operational credibility that gives clients confidence to participate as this category continues to take shape.”



“Bitnomial gives clearing members one regulated foundation for the full range of modern markets, from futures and options to perpetuals and now DKeX's prediction markets, all through a single clearing relationship. Wedbush’s experience and proven client reach make it an ideal member as these markets continue to grow," said Michael Dunn, President of Bitnomial Exchange and Clearinghouse.



For DraftKings' full announcement, please visit https://ir.aboutdraftkings.com/news/news-details/2026/DraftKings-Launches-Proprietary-Exchange-to-Bolster-Differentiated-Predictions-Experience/default.aspx.



For more information about Wedbush's clearing and execution capabilities, please visit https://www.wedbush.com/clearing-execution-overview/.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is a leading financial services and investment firm providing a broad range of services, including clearing and custody, wealth management, investment banking, equity research, and institutional sales and trading. Founded in 1955, Wedbush is headquartered in Los Angeles and serves clients through offices across the United States.

Media Inquiries:

Serina Molano

Publicrelations@wedbush.com

213-688-4564