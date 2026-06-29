Mingteng International Reaches New Milestone in Global Expansion with Overseas Orders Serving Markets in Serbia, Vietnam and Mexico

Wuxi, China, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (the “Company” or “Mingteng International”) (Nasdaq: MTEN), an automotive mold developer and supplier in China, today announced that, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wuxi Mingteng Mould Technology Co., Ltd. (“Wuxi Mingteng”), has achieved success overseas and successfully entered into purchase agreements with three foreign enterprises. These agreements mark a milestone in the Company’s efforts to expand its international customer base and strengthen its global presence in mold solutions.

Long committed to global expansion, Mingteng International advances its New Energy Vehicle (“NEV”) lightweight solutions and supply-chain capabilities through these contracts—a milestone in its overseas mold business. The Company's product portfolio includes die-casting molds for intermediate crossbeams and other items in battery box lower housing assemblies, low-pressure molds for NEV transmission cases, casting molds for automotive, construction machinery, and hydraulic systems, as well as other specialized molds.

Mr. Yingkai Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mingteng International, commented, “We are pleased to partner with our overseas clients through these purchase agreements. We are also aiming for further expansion, strengthening our global competitiveness in aluminum alloy low-pressure and die-casting molds for a broader range of international clients. According to Global Market Insights Inc. and other institutions, the markets for EV battery boxes and NEV precision structural components—which are the end applications for the components produced using our molds—are forecast to deliver a double-digit CAGR in the coming years. We believe that expanding our customer base and deepening global integration will further reinforce our operational resilience while generating diversified revenue streams and delivering long-term value for our shareholders. As we move ahead, we remain focused on building high-quality partnerships and creating sustainable growth through excellence in execution.”

About Mingteng International Corporation Inc.

Based in China, Mingteng International Corporation Inc. is an automotive mold developer and supplier that focuses on molds used in auto parts. The Company provides customers with comprehensive and personalized mold services, covering mold design and development, mold production, assembly, testing, repair and after-sales service. With its production plant located in Wuxi, China, the Company aims to build a systematic solution for automobile mold services and create a personalized and integrated “Turnkey Project” for customers. The Company’s main products are casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The Company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components, which are widely used in automobile, construction machinery and other manufacturing industries. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.wxmtmj.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other reports it files with or furnishes to the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Mingteng International Corporation Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@wxmtmj.cn