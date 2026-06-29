The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) (“TMA” or the “Company”), announced its financial results today for its fiscal 2026 year ended March 31, 2026.

FY2026 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year)

Operating income from continuing operations of $1,010,017 compared to $730,005 in the prior year, an increase of over 38%

Net income was $656,420 or $0.10 per share compared to $465,599 or $0.06 per share in the prior year

Revenues from operations were $18,933,531 compared to $21,373,673 in the prior fiscal year

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on May 15, 2026, the Company announced it had sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc., and all of the real property associated with the Empire Construction business

Management Comments

Timothy M. Klusas, TMA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased to post increases in operating income and net income for this fiscal year, compared to the previous fiscal year. We were able to reduce overall general and administrative expenses and utilize those savings by strategically adding marketing staff to the insurance business. We made good progress this year despite less revenue from an adverse business mix in the insurance business and less construction revenue due to our decision not to pursue longer-term jobs while in preparation for the sale of the assets of the construction business.”

Klusas continued, “As our insurance business evolved over the past year, we added dedicated marketing professionals to grow business with their assigned insurance carriers, replacing our prior structure in which one person led those efforts. With the transition now complete, early results have been encouraging, and both carriers and agencies have responded favorably to the added resources. Throughout the year, we also continued investing in technology to improve communication with our agencies and provide better insights.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Review

Revenues were $18,933,531 compared to $21,373,673 in the prior year. Revenues were adversely affected by a changing business mix that saw increases in low revenue insurance products and decreases in high revenue insurance products, and the Company’s decision not to pursue long-term construction jobs while preparing to sell the assets related to the construction business.





Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the year was $4,237,072 compared to net operating revenue of $4,331,859 in the prior year, a decrease of $94,787. A decrease in net operating revenue in the construction business was partially offset by an increase in the insurance business.





Operating expenses decreased this fiscal year to $3,227,055 from $3,601,854 in the prior fiscal year. The largest cost reductions were in administrative and professional fees, which were partially offset by increases in employee compensation, as the Company hired people that previously served as its outsourced bookkeeping and administrative staff.





The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $1,010,017 compared to $730,005, in the prior fiscal year, with differences due to factors discussed above.





Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) of $1,205,112 was an increase from the prior year of $1,008,211. A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.





Investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the year was $(125,083) as compared with $(138,010) in the previous year. During this fiscal year the Company recognized an impairment loss of $700,000 on its holdings in the common stock of a private company. The impairment loss is included in investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio). Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the private company repurchased the shares, and the investment was fully liquidated at a loss consistent with the impairment recorded.





Net income was $656,420, or $0.10 per share, compared to $465,599, or $0.06 per share in the previous year.





Subsequent to the end of the quarter on May 15, 2026, the Company announced it had sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc. and all the real property associated with the Empire Construction business. The effect of the transaction will be included in the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Balance Sheet Information

TMA’s balance sheet on March 31, 2026, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, working capital of $4.8 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.3 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million, working capital of $5.1 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.4 million as of March 31, 2025.





About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and “insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at:

http://www.themarketingallianceinc.com.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol “MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth based upon our investments, including adding personnel, in our insurance business, and our plans to reduce expenses. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes (including the effects of inflation) in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; the ways that insurance carriers may react in their underwriting policies and procedures to the continuing risks they perceive from public health matters; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carriers and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; privacy and cyber security matters and our ability to protect confidential information; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, and changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

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Contact: The Marketing Alliance, Inc. -OR- The Equity Group Inc. Timothy M. Klusas, President Jeremy Hellman, Vice President (314) 275-8713 (212) 836-9626 tklusas@themarketingalliance.com

www.TheMarketingAllianceinc.com



jhellman@equityny.com









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 2026 2025 Insurance commission and fee revenue $ 18,209,054 $ 20,409,278 Construction revenue 724,477 964,395 Total revenues 18,933,531 21,373,673 Insurance distributor related expenses: Distributor bonuses and commissions 11,707,085 14,103,306 Business processing and distributor costs 2,087,668 1,996,731 Depreciation 3,451 5,521 13,798,204 16,105,558 Costs of construction: Direct and indirect costs of construction 726,540 679,380 Depreciation 171,715 256,876 898,255 936,256 Total costs of revenues 14,696,459 17,041,814 Net operating revenue 4,237,072 4,331,859 Total general and administrative expenses 3,227,055 3,601,854 Operating income from continuing operations 1,010,017 730,005 Other income (expense): Other - 4,938 Investment gains (losses), net (125,083) (138,010) Interest (32,684) (119,572) Income from continuing operations before provision 852,250 477,361 for income taxes Income tax expense 195,830 11,762 Net Income $ 656,420 $ 465,599 Average Shares Outstanding 6,828,392 7,397,594 Operating Income from continuing operations per Share $ 0.15 $ 0.10 Net Income per Share $ 0.10 $ 0.06





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2026 2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,840,206 $ 2,043,274 Equity securities 1,780,930 2,630,444 Restricted cash - 1,623,608 Accounts receivable 7,436,279 8,480,785 Notes receivable 20,000 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 279,049 277,880 Total current assets 11,356,464 15,055,991 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 570,398 650,875 OTHER ASSETS Operating lease right-of-use assets 470,851 136,485 Total other assets 470,851 136,485 $ 12,397,713 15,843,351 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 5,969,649 $ 6,877,555 Deferred Revenue 365,864 726,606 Current portion of notes payable 101,940 2,173,614 Current portion of finance lease liability - 103,350 Current portion of operating lease liability 126,629 93,865 Liabilities related to discontinued operations 677 677 Total current liabilities 6,564,759 9,975,667 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 134,127 235,218 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 349,840 46,064 Deferred taxes 60,900 149,200 Total long-term liabilities 544,867 430,482 Total liabilities 7,109,626 10,406,149 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13) SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,828,392 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2026 7,397,594 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2025 $ 1,159,285 $ 1,114,406 Treasury Stock (1) (1) Retained earnings 4,128,803 4,322,797 Total shareholders' equity 5,288,087 5,437,202 $ 12,397,713 $ 15,843,351

Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)

EBITDA Calculation , 2026 2025 Operating Income from Continuing Operations $ 1,010,017 $ 730,005 Add: Depreciation/Amortization Expense $ 195,095 $ 278,206 EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income) $ 1,205,112 $ 1,008,211

The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.

The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.

The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.