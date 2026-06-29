The Marketing Alliance Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: The Marketing Alliance The Marketing Alliance

ST. LOUIS, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTC: MAAL) (“TMA” or the “Company”), announced its financial results today for its fiscal 2026 year ended March 31, 2026.

FY2026 Financial Key Items (all comparisons to the prior year)

  • Operating income from continuing operations of $1,010,017 compared to $730,005 in the prior year, an increase of over 38%  
  • Net income was $656,420 or $0.10 per share compared to $465,599 or $0.06 per share in the prior year
  • Revenues from operations were $18,933,531 compared to $21,373,673 in the prior fiscal year
  • Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on May 15, 2026, the Company announced it had sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc., and all of the real property associated with the Empire Construction business

Management Comments
Timothy M. Klusas, TMA’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We were pleased to post increases in operating income and net income for this fiscal year, compared to the previous fiscal year. We were able to reduce overall general and administrative expenses and utilize those savings by strategically adding marketing staff to the insurance business. We made good progress this year despite less revenue from an adverse business mix in the insurance business and less construction revenue due to our decision not to pursue longer-term jobs while in preparation for the sale of the assets of the construction business.”     

Klusas continued, “As our insurance business evolved over the past year, we added dedicated marketing professionals to grow business with their assigned insurance carriers, replacing our prior structure in which one person led those efforts. With the transition now complete, early results have been encouraging, and both carriers and agencies have responded favorably to the added resources. Throughout the year, we also continued investing in technology to improve communication with our agencies and provide better insights.”

Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Review

  • Revenues were $18,933,531 compared to $21,373,673 in the prior year. Revenues were adversely affected by a changing business mix that saw increases in low revenue insurance products and decreases in high revenue insurance products, and the Company’s decision not to pursue long-term construction jobs while preparing to sell the assets related to the construction business.

  • Net operating revenue (gross profit) for the year was $4,237,072 compared to net operating revenue of $4,331,859 in the prior year, a decrease of $94,787. A decrease in net operating revenue in the construction business was partially offset by an increase in the insurance business.   

  • Operating expenses decreased this fiscal year to $3,227,055 from $3,601,854 in the prior fiscal year. The largest cost reductions were in administrative and professional fees, which were partially offset by increases in employee compensation, as the Company hired people that previously served as its outsourced bookkeeping and administrative staff.

  • The Company reported operating income from continuing operations of $1,010,017 compared to $730,005, in the prior fiscal year, with differences due to factors discussed above.

  • Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income) of $1,205,112 was an increase from the prior year of $1,008,211. A note reconciling operating EBITDA to operating income can be found at the end of this release.

  • Investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio) for the year was $(125,083) as compared with $(138,010) in the previous year.   During this fiscal year the Company recognized an impairment loss of $700,000 on its holdings in the common stock of a private company. The impairment loss is included in investment gain (loss), net (from non-operating investment portfolio). Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, the private company repurchased the shares, and the investment was fully liquidated at a loss consistent with the impairment recorded.  

  • Net income was $656,420, or $0.10 per share, compared to $465,599, or $0.06 per share in the previous year.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter on May 15, 2026, the Company announced it had sold to an unaffiliated purchaser substantially all of the equipment assets of its construction business, Empire Construction, Inc. and all the real property associated with the Empire Construction business.  The effect of the transaction will be included in the Company’s financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Balance Sheet Information

  • TMA’s balance sheet on March 31, 2026, reflected cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, working capital of $4.8 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.3 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million, working capital of $5.1 million, and shareholders’ equity of $5.4 million as of March 31, 2025.

About The Marketing Alliance, Inc.

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, TMA provides support to independent insurance brokerage agencies, with a goal of integrating insurance and “insuretech” engagement platforms to provide members value-added services on a more efficient basis than they can achieve individually.

Investor information can be accessed through the shareholder section of TMA’s website at: 
http://www.themarketingallianceinc.com.

TMA’s common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (http://www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol “MAAL”.

Forward Looking Statements
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect TMA's business and prospects. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations of growth based upon our investments, including adding personnel, in our insurance business, and our plans to reduce expenses. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our estimates, expectations or intentions only as of the date hereof, or as of such earlier dates as are indicated, and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, expectations of the economic environment, material adverse changes (including the effects of inflation) in economic conditions in the markets we serve and in the general economy; the ways that insurance carriers may react in their underwriting policies and procedures to the continuing risks they perceive from public health matters; our reliance on a limited number of insurance carriers and any potential termination of those relationships or failure to develop new relationships; privacy and cyber security matters and our ability to protect confidential information; future state and federal regulatory actions and conditions in the states in which we conduct our business; our ability to work with carriers on marketing, distribution and product development; pricing and other payment decisions and policies of the carriers in our insurance distribution business, and changes in the public securities markets that affect the value of our investment portfolio. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.
.

Contact:  
The Marketing Alliance, Inc.-OR-The Equity Group Inc.
Timothy M. Klusas, President Jeremy Hellman, Vice President
(314) 275-8713 (212) 836-9626
tklusas@themarketingalliance.com
www.TheMarketingAllianceinc.com

 jhellman@equityny.com


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
   
  2026   2025 
      
Insurance commission and fee revenue$ 18,209,054  $20,409,278 
Construction revenue 724,477   964,395 
Total revenues 18,933,531   21,373,673 
      
Insurance distributor related expenses:     
Distributor bonuses and commissions 11,707,085   14,103,306 
Business processing and distributor costs 2,087,668   1,996,731 
Depreciation 3,451   5,521 
  13,798,204   16,105,558 
Costs of construction:     
Direct and indirect costs of construction 726,540   679,380 
Depreciation 171,715   256,876 
  898,255   936,256 
      
      
Total costs of revenues 14,696,459   17,041,814 
      
Net operating revenue 4,237,072   4,331,859 
      
Total general and administrative expenses 3,227,055   3,601,854 
Operating income from continuing operations 1,010,017   730,005 
Other income (expense):     
Other -   4,938 
Investment gains (losses), net (125,083)   (138,010) 
Interest (32,684)   (119,572) 
      
Income from continuing operations before provision 852,250   477,361 
for income taxes     
      
Income tax expense 195,830   11,762 
      
      
Net Income$ 656,420  $465,599 
      
      
Average Shares Outstanding 6,828,392   7,397,594 
Operating Income from continuing operations per Share$ 0.15  $0.10 
Net Income per Share$ 0.10  $0.06 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
   
  2026   2025 
ASSETS     
      
CURRENT ASSETS     
Cash and cash equivalents$ 1,840,206  $2,043,274 
Equity securities 1,780,930   2,630,444 
Restricted cash -   1,623,608 
Accounts receivable 7,436,279   8,480,785 
Notes receivable 20,000   - 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 279,049   277,880 
Total current assets 11,356,464   15,055,991 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 570,398   650,875 
      
OTHER ASSETS     
Operating lease right-of-use assets 470,851   136,485 
Total other assets 470,851   136,485 
      
 $ 12,397,713   15,843,351 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
CURRENT LIABILITIES     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$ 5,969,649  $6,877,555 
Deferred Revenue 365,864   726,606 
Current portion of notes payable 101,940   2,173,614 
Current portion of finance lease liability -   103,350 
Current portion of operating lease liability 126,629   93,865 
Liabilities related to discontinued operations 677   677 
Total current liabilities 6,564,759   9,975,667 
      
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES     
Notes payable, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 134,127   235,218 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion 349,840   46,064 
Deferred taxes 60,900   149,200 
Total long-term liabilities 544,867   430,482 
      
Total liabilities 7,109,626   10,406,149 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 13)     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized,     
6,828,392 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2026     
7,397,594 shares issued and outstanding March 31, 2025$ 1,159,285  $1,114,406 
Treasury Stock (1)   (1) 
Retained earnings 4,128,803   4,322,797 
Total shareholders' equity 5,288,087   5,437,202 
      
 $ 12,397,713  $15,843,351 

Note – Operating EBITDA (excluding investment portfolio income)

   
EBITDA Calculation ,
  2026  2025
Operating Income from Continuing Operations$1,010,017 $730,005
Add:     
Depreciation/Amortization Expense$195,095 $278,206
EBITDA (Excluding Investment Portfolio Income)$1,205,112 $1,008,211

The Company elects not to include investment portfolio income because the Company believes it is non-operating in nature.

The Company uses Operating EBITDA as a measure of operating performance. However, Operating EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and when analyzing its operating performance, investors should use Operating EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative for, income as determined in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, its presentation of Operating EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and is therefore limited as a comparative measure. Furthermore, as an analytical tool, Operating EBITDA has additional limitations, including that (a) it is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow, as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as tax payments; (b) it does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, its working capital needs; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized often will have to be replaced in the future, and Operating EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments. To compensate for these limitations, the Company evaluates its profitability by considering the economic effect of the excluded expense items independently as well as in connection with its analysis of cash flows from operations and through the use of other financial measures.

The Company believes Operating EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating its operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-cash or unrealized expenses (such as depreciation and amortization) and expenses that are not reflective of its core operating results over time. The Company believes Operating EBITDA presents a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of its capital structure, the method by which assets were acquired, and non-cash charges and provides additional useful information to measure performance on a consistent basis, particularly with respect to changes in performance from period to period.


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