Patriot Bank Opens Flagship California Location in Beverly Hills With Over $100 Million in Deposits

Patriot Bank opens flagship banking center and Founders Club lounge in Beverly Hills.

New location launches with over $100 million in deposits from high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and business leaders throughout Southern California

Jeff Seabold and Richard Smith lead Patriot’s expansion in Beverly Hills and the broader Southern California market; Rebecca Shah heads the Beverly Hills high-net-worth banking center and Dana Caprio manages the Founders Club lounge.





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Bank, N.A. (“Patriot Bank”), the wholly owned subsidiary of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK), announced the opening of its flagship California location in Beverly Hills with more than $100 million in deposits from high-net-worth families, entrepreneurs, and business leaders throughout Southern California. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Patriot Bank.

Richard Smith and Jeff Seabold are leading Patriot’s expansion into Beverly Hills and the greater Southern California market. Rebecca Shah leads the Beverly Hills office, while Dana Caprio manages its Founders Club. The Beverly Hills team also includes Christina Beltran, Arsen Gaboyen, and Patricia Lira.

Beverly Hills is one of the nation’s premier markets for high-net-worth banking and is a natural fit for Patriot Bank's relationship-driven, concierge-level banking platform.

“Our Beverly Hills location, together with Patriot Bank’s recent expansion in Greenwich CT and Palm Beach, FL, reflects our strategic focus on serving high-net-worth clients in markets where demand for personalized banking remains underserved. Patriot’s early success gathering over $100 million in deposits from clients served by our Beverly Hills office confirms the strength of both the market opportunity and Patriot Bank's position as the premier private banking alternative for successful individuals and businesses,” said Steven Sugarman, President and CEO of Patriot Bank.

“Beverly Hills is a natural next step for Patriot Bank, and it is especially meaningful to be serving this community again,” said Jeffrey Seabold, Vice Chairman of Patriot Bank’s Board of Directors. “This market is driven by entrepreneurs and business leaders who value trust, responsiveness, and strong personal relationships. We look forward to reconnecting with longstanding clients while continuing to deliver the personalized banking experience that defines Patriot Bank.”

Located at 9647 Brighton Way, the Beverly Hills office is also home to Patriot Bank’s flagship Founders Club lounge. The Founders Club, an exclusive membership program for Patriot Bank’s most valued depository relationships, offers preferred access to the Bank’s most competitive rates, terms, tailored banking solutions, and elevated service, as well as exclusive use of Patriot’s Founders Club lounges nationwide.

About the Team

Jeff Seabold, Board Director, Vice Chairman

Jeff Seabold is an accomplished entrepreneur, investor, and executive leader with almost 30 years of experience in corporate strategy, business development, and executive management. He has a proven history in real estate finance and commercial banking.

Mr. Seabold is a current director of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a publicly traded bank holding company, and Patriot Bank N.A., a nationally chartered bank. He is also the Co-Founder and a Director of The Change Company CDFI LLC and Change Lending LLC, a certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) focused on home lending. Mr. Seabold serves as Co-Founder and Director of FlyHouse Management, LLC, a private aircraft management, maintenance, and charter business.

Previously, Mr. Seabold was the Co-Founder and Executive Vice Chairman of Banc of California, Inc., a publicly traded bank holding company and federally chartered national bank. Mr. Seabold was the Founder of CS Financial, Inc., a national mortgage finance company, Co-Founder for Camden Capital Partners, LLC, a bridge & mezzanine real estate lender and servicer, and the Founder of Camden Escrow, Inc., a real estate settlement services provider.

“Patriot Bank has built a strong reputation for relationship banking and personalized service,” said Jeff Seabold, Board Member of Patriot Bank. “I am excited to lead the Bank’s Beverly Hills market expansion as Patriot grows its presence in California.”

Richard Smith, Director

Richard Smith is a seasoned banking executive and director with more than 40 years of experience in private banking, commercial banking, and financial services leadership. Throughout his career, he has focused on building client-centered banking platforms, developing high-net-worth and commercial relationships, and leading growth in competitive Southern California markets.

Mr. Smith currently serves as a Board Member of Patriot Bank, N.A. He previously served as a Board Member of CalPrivate Bank for 8 years. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles as President of Banc of California Private and was the President of The Private Bank of California from 2005 to 2013, where he led private banking businesses serving entrepreneurs, business owners, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices.

“I am excited to support Patriot Bank’s growth in Beverly Hills, a market where many of our team’s relationships run deep,” said Richard Smith, Board Member of Patriot Bank. “Patriot Bank is well positioned to deliver a personal banking relationship for the high-net-worth clients across Southern California.”

Rebecca Shah

Rebecca Shah serves as Senior Vice President and Head of High Net Worth Banking & Specialty Deposits for Patriot Bank, where she leads the Bank’s flagship California location in Beverly Hills and oversees the growth of High Net Worth Banking and Specialty Deposits. With more than 17 years of leadership experience in the luxury and private banking sector and 10 years of nonprofit executive board experience, Mrs. Shah has built and led private banking, nonprofit banking, institutional banking, and specialty deposit businesses serving high net worth entrepreneurs, families, and their partners and communities, including professional service firms and nonprofit organizations.

Prior to joining Patriot Bank, Mrs. Shah held leadership positions with Banc of California, Bank of Hope, Commerce Bank, Wedbush Securities, and Change Home Mortgage, where she specialized in market expansion, high-impact investments, strategic growth, relationship management, and building high-performing teams. She earned her Executive MBA from Pepperdine University’s Graziadio School of Business and Management.

“Beverly Hills is one of the most dynamic and relationship-driven markets in the country. Our clients value the customized solutions, trusted partnerships, responsiveness, and direct access to decision-makers we provide at Patriot Bank. We are proud of the momentum we’ve built and look forward to continuing to serve high-net-worth entrepreneurs, families, businesses, and nonprofit organizations with Patriot Bank’s personalized approach to HNW banking and sophisticated lending. We are honored to help our clients grow and preserve their financial success for generations to come.”

Dana Caprio

Dana Caprio brings an extensive background in client relationship management and operations, with experience serving high-net-worth clientele in luxury hospitality environments, including Gravitas Beverly Hills, Soho House, and Little Beach House Malibu. Ms. Caprio’s expertise in delivering personalized service supports Patriot Bank’s relationship-driven approach.

“Meaningful relationships are built through trust, attention, and genuine care. Hospitality and client service have taught me the importance of creating experiences that feel intentional and personal. I'm proud to be part of Patriot Bank and a team that is committed to delivering exceptional service and fostering lasting relationships.”

About Patriot Bank, N.A.

Patriot Bank is a national bank chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and insured by the FDIC with $1.2 billion in total assets. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Patriot Bank provides commercial banking, private banking, treasury management, and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals across the country.

For more information about Patriot Bank, please visit www.bankpatriot.com.

About Patriot National Bancorp, Inc.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNBK) is a Federal Reserve-regulated bank holding company and the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A., its wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information about Patriot National Bancorp, please visit www.bankpatriot.com and our dedicated Investor Site.

Media Contact:

Kirsten Hoekman

Email: khoekman@bankpatriot.com

Phone: (203) 252-5912