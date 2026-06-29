Alto Ingredients, Inc. Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

PEKIN, Ill., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, today announced it has been added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective after the close of U.S. markets on Friday, June 26, 2026.

"Joining the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes is an exciting milestone for Alto Ingredients as we build on our operational momentum and continue executing initiatives designed to improve profitability, diversify revenue streams and unlock long-term value for our shareholders,” said Bryon McGregor, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to the expanded institutional exposure this brings Alto Ingredients.”

The Russell US Indexes are among the most widely referenced benchmarks in the investment community, used by institutional investors and asset managers for index funds and active investment strategies alike.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ expectations about future profitability, revenue diversification, long-term shareholder value and the anticipated benefits of inclusion in the Russell indexes. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, market conditions, and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026. Alto Ingredients assumes no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company IR and Media Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777

Investorrelations@altoingredients.com