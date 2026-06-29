Aqua-Tots Shares Five Water Safety Tips for a Safer Fourth of July

Phoenix, Arizona, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Aqua-Tots Swim School is encouraging families to add one more item to their holiday checklist: water safety.

The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times of year for swimming, boating and water recreation. While families gather to enjoy pools, lakes, beaches and backyard barbecues, experts say the combination of crowds, distractions and increased time around water can create additional risks for children.

"Every parent wants the same thing at the end of a holiday weekend: tired kids, happy memories and everyone home safe," said Lindsay Thayer, mom of four, Aqua-Tots franchise owner and Aqua-Tots spokesmom. "The Fourth of July is full of excitement and distractions, which is why having a plan around the water matters. A few simple precautions can help protect the moments that matter most."

Five Water Safety Tips for a Safer Fourth of July

1. Designate a Water Watcher

Assign one dedicated adult to actively supervise children whenever they're in or near the water. Water Watchers should stay focused and free from distractions like phones, conversations, alcohol and headphones. Because 88% of children drown with at least one adult present, never assume someone else is watching. Rotate Water Watchers every 15 to 20 minutes to stay attentive.

2. Understand What Drowning Really Looks Like

Many people expect drowning to be loud and dramatic. In reality, it is often silent and difficult to recognize. Children in distress may be unable to call for help or wave their arms. Frequent visual scans and active supervision remain critical layers of protection.

3. Choose Brightly Colored Swimwear

Neon yellow, orange, pink and red swimsuits are easier to spot underwater than blue, gray, green, purple or black. Because drowning can happen quickly and quietly, increased visibility can help adults recognize an emergency sooner.

4. Use Life Jackets, Not Floaties

Children should wear properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets when around open water. Water wings, inflatables and pool toys are not life-saving devices and should never replace active supervision.

5. Create Layers of Protection with Barriers

Four-sided pool fencing, self-closing and self-latching gates, door alarms and secure locks can help prevent unsupervised access to water. These barriers are especially important during holiday gatherings when distractions are more common.

"The goal of water safety isn't to take the fun out of summer. It's to protect the people we love most so we can enjoy making memories with greater peace of mind," added Thayer. "The more layers of protection families put in place, the safer and more enjoyable their celebrations can be."

In addition to practicing water safety habits, families should consider year-round swim lessons as an important layer of protection. Research published by the National Institutes of Health found that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce drowning risk by 88% among children ages 1 to 4.

For additional water safety resources, families can download Aqua-Tots' Safer Summer Checklist. Families interested in swim lessons can visit aqua-tots.com to learn more or find an Aqua-Tots Swim School location near them.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.